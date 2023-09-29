Photos: In Rehearsal For ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse

ON CLOVER ROAD will play October 19 through November 18, 2023 on the mainstage.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse has shared a first look into rehearsals of the psychological thriller ON COVER ROAD, written by one of America’s most prolific and widely produced playwrights, Steven Dietz (Dracula: Mina’s Quest), and directed by SFP’s Associate Artistic Director Antonio Miniño (Lucille Lortel award-winning Jesus Hopped the A Train - Signature Theatre). 

ON CLOVER ROAD will play October 19 through November 18, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, 7:30 pm, Fridays, 7:30 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm & 7:30 pm (Schedule exceptions: No Saturday matinee on October 21; No Friday performance on October 27).

A distraught mother waits to be reunited with her runaway daughter at an abandoned motel on a desolate road near a questionable community. Out of desperation, she trusts a private investigator, but no one is who they seem in this psychological thriller. Family bonds are pushed to their limits in a gritty story of parental love with shocking twists.

With Vic Browder, Chloe Carson, Tris Ikeda, Kelsey Landon, and Patrick MacDonald. 

Featuring scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Talia Pura, lighting design by Max Doolittle, sound design by Saibi Khalsa, props design by Emily Rankin, fight direction by Sydney Schwindt, and the sensitivity specialist/intimacy consultant is Zoe Burke. Stage management by Harirai Khalsa. 

Tickets range from $15 - $75  (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing on October 19, 20, & 26), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime. $5 Rush Tickets available after the first week of performances.

Running Time: 90 Minutes.

Suitable for Ages 16+

Kelsey Landon and Chloe Carson

Kelsey Landon and Chloe Carson

Patrick MacDonald, Kelsey Landon, and Chloe Carson

Chloe Carson, Kelsey Landon, and Patrick MacDonald

Chloe Carson and Vic Browder

Vic Browder and Kelsey Landon

Vic Browder, Chloe Carson, and Kelsey Landon

Vic Browder and Kelsey Landon

Tris Ikeda

Tris Ikeda and Kelsey Landon

Tris Ikeda and Antonio Miniño



