Photos: First Look At Kelsey Landon And More In ON CLOVER ROAD At Santa Fe Playhouse

Distraught mother searches for runaway daughter in psychological thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse
Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) shares photos of their production of On Clover Road, written by Steven Dietz and directed by Antonio Miniño.
On Clover Road will play through November 18, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, 7:30 pm, Fridays, 7:30 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm & 7:30 pm (Schedule exceptions: No Saturday matinee on October 21; No Friday performance on October 27).
A distraught mother waits to be reunited with her runaway daughter at an abandoned motel on a desolate road near a questionable community. Out of desperation, she trusts a private investigator, but no one is who they seem in this psychological thriller. Family bonds are pushed to their limits in a gritty story of parental love with shocking twists.
With Vic Browder, Chloe Carson, Tris Ikeda, Kelsey Landon, and Patrick MacDonald.
Featuring scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Talia Pura, lighting design by Max Doolittle, sound design by Saibi Khalsa, props design by Emily Rankin, fight direction by Sydney Schwindt, and the sensitivity specialist/intimacy consultant is Zoe Burke. Stage management by Harirai Khalsa.
Tickets range from $15 - $75 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing on October 19, 20, & 26), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in-person one-hour before showtime. $5 Rush Tickets available after the first week of performances.
Photo Credit: C Stanley Photography
