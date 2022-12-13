Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LUCY LOVES DESI: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE SITCOM Announced Popejoy Hall, January 20

Discover a side of Lucy few have seen when Lucy Loves Desi is performed live on the Popejoy stage.

Dec. 13, 2022  
Ever wonder how the beloved TV series I Love Lucy came to be? Watch it all unravel on stage in Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom by Gregg Oppenheimer coming to Popejoy Hall on January 20, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The playwright is the son of I Love Lucy creator Jesse Oppenheimer. His script reveals all the twists and turns it took to bring the show to the small screen, a show that paved the way for the TV industry during the 1950s. The L.A. Theatre Works production opened in 2018 to sold-out crowds during its world premiere run at the James Bridges Theater in Los Angeles.

Featuring the nostalgic laughs and humor from I Love Lucy, this hilarious and fast-paced story retells Lucy's battles with CBS to get her real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, cast as her co-star, to get the show filmed in Hollywood rather than New York, and many more behind-the-scenes tales.

The younger Oppenheimer gives the audience a witty and fresh peek into the room of the creators of I Love Lucy. His father was the creator, producer, and head writer for the show, beginning when Gregg was just four years old. After the passing of Jess Oppenheimer in 1988, Gregg began finishing some of his father's memoirs and ended up becoming one of the greatest authorities on I Love Lucy.

After publishing successful books about the show, such as Laughs, Luck...and Lucy, and producing the I Love Lucy DVD series, Gregg wrote the play, Lucy Loves Desi to explore further the legacy left by Lucy herself.

L.A. Theatre Works (LATW) was founded in 1974 to give voice to underrepresented groups, bring attention to new plays and playwrights, and produce plays that address critical historical, cultural and social issues. In the 1990s, LATW embraced audio recording in lieu of conventional theatrical presentation. Today, LATW is the nation's leading producer of audio theatre. The company produces world classics, modern masterpieces, contemporary, and original works that speak to the issues of our times.

Tickets to Lucy Loves Desi are on sale for $69, $50, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Office located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.




