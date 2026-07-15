HOLIDAY FLAMENCO 2026 to Return to Santa Fe's Teatro Paraguas

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Following years of sold-out performances, Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will present Holiday Flamenco 2026 – Flamenco in Santa Fe, a festive family-friendly production that has become one of Santa Fe's most beloved holiday traditions. Performances will run December 21-28, 2026.

For more than two decades, internationally acclaimed husband-and-wife artists Chuscales, born in Granada, Spain, and Mina Fajardo, born in Japan, have captivated audiences with authentic flamenco music, dance, and theatrical productions. This holiday season, they once again invite audiences to celebrate the joy, warmth, and spirit of the season through an unforgettable evening of flamenco and holiday music.

Blending the passion of Andalucía with the festive spirit of Christmas, Holiday Flamenco 2026 transforms beloved seasonal classics into exciting flamenco arrangements. Audiences will enjoy spirited interpretations of holiday favorites including "Jingle Bells," "O Holy Night," "Silent Night," "Greensleeves," and other cherished seasonal melodies. Flamenco guitar, singing, percussion, dance, poetry, and live music come together to create a unique holiday experience found nowhere else in Santa Fe.

Music Director and Composer Chuscales brings his masterful guitar artistry and original arrangements to the stage, while Artistic Director Mina Fajardo delights audiences through passionate dance, soulful singing, and expressive percussion. Together they create a joyful celebration honoring family, friendship, peace, hope, and community.

Adding a theatrical dimension to the evening, Argos MacCallum shares seasonal poetry and storytelling, while a talented cast of dancers, musicians, and youth performers brings warmth, excitement, and holiday cheer to every performance. The production celebrates both the next generation of flamenco artists and Santa Fe's rich Spanish cultural heritage.

Featured artists include: Chuscales – Composer, Guitarist & Music Director; Mina Fajardo – Artistic Director, Dancer, Singer & Percussionist; Dancers: Alexis Padilla, Jasmine Padilla, Dani Mouw, Micah Birdshire Giovanna Chavez, Allison Hoyman, Isabella Garcia, Allana Pratt, Angelique Cordova, Alandra Lopez, Zoe Whittle; Jojo Sena-Tarnoff – Flutist; Jeff Tarnoff – Keyboard Player; and Argos MacCallum – Actor / Poetry Reading.

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