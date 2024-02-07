Gennean Scott Joins Meow Wolf As Chief Inclusion Officer

Scott's professional journey is marked by significant contributions to IDEA, particularly during her tenure as the Chief Diversity Officer at The Broadway League.

Feb. 07, 2024

Arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf have announced the appointment of Gennean M. Scott as its Chief Inclusion Officer (CIO). With over two decades of experience in advocating for inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA), Scott's appointment is a key milestone in Meow Wolf's dedication to fostering an inclusive culture. 

"I'm excited to join Meow Wolf, a company that champions creativity, inclusion, equity, and a sense of belonging — values deeply aligned with my own,” Scott shared. “As Chief Inclusion Officer, I look forward to cultivating an environment where diversity fuels our artistic endeavors, ensuring that everyone, employees and guests alike, feels valued and celebrated." 

Scott's professional journey is marked by significant contributions to IDEA, particularly during her tenure as the Chief Diversity Officer at The Broadway League. There, she was instrumental in implementing IDEA principles on Broadway, including conducting the industry's first quantitative and qualitative equity audit and creating union partnerships to support underrepresented communities. She also previously held positions with Omaha Performing Arts and Omaha School of Music. 

Her influence in promoting equity extends beyond Broadway. Scott has been at the forefront of founding and leading various arts-based organizations and initiatives dedicated to enhancing belonging, accessibility, and equity. Her efforts have been recognized with numerous awards, including the 2020 IDEAL Leadership Award in Business, and have impacted both corporate and community realms. 

"We are delighted to have Gennean join our team at Meow Wolf," said Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO. "Her remarkable career and passion for the arts make her an invaluable addition to our organization. We look forward to her leadership in Meow Wolf's efforts to be a model of inclusivity in our industry and beyond." 

In her new role as CIO, Scott joins the senior leadership team and will report directly to the CEO. Her vast expertise will be instrumental in guiding Meow Wolf's continued growth, with a focus on ensuring that inclusivity remains a core tenet of the company's culture. 

ABOUT MEOW WOLF 

Meow Wolf is not your typical arts and entertainment company; they're the creators of extraordinary, mind-bending experiences that transport millions of adventurers of all ages into breathtaking realms of imagination and wonder. As the proud recipients of numerous accolades, including Time Out's #1 Immersive Experience in the US (2023), Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies (2022 and 2020), and USA Today's Top 10 Best Immersive Art Experiences (2022), Meow Wolf is committed to engaging curious seekers through the magic of discovery and play. They are distinct in their collaboration with hundreds of visionary artists who infuse creativity into every Meow Wolf experience. The journey began with the THEA Award-winning House Of Eternal Return in Santa Fe (2016), a mystery house with hidden passages and mesmerizing art exhibits. In Las Vegas, Omega Mart (2021) presented a surreal grocery store experience. Denver's Convergence Station (2021) appeared as a maximalist architectural marvel linking four alien worlds. In July 2023, Meow Wolf unveiled The Real Unreal in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and plans to open a new location in Houston in 2024. As a Certified B-Corporation, Meow Wolf leads in themed entertainment, innovating and celebrating human imagination. All are invited to join a journey that defies convention, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.



Recommended For You