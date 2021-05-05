World Premiere of WATCHLIST by Alex Vickery-Howe to be Presented at South Australian Playwrights Theatre

Directionless Basil is smitten by the strident Delia, but Delia is more than she appears to be. As Basil begins to see the world through her eyes, he realises that when it comes to environmental activism, there are those who talk the talk and those who walk the walk.

Hunted by mysterious government agents and judged by family and friends, Basil and Delia balance new love against the hard decisions we can no longer defer both as individuals and as members of a global society.

Written by award-winning playwright and screenwriter, Alex Vickery-Howe, Watchlist speaks to an emerging generation of environmental activists while exploring surveillance culture, the illusion of free speech, and the erosion of privacy laws.

Over a year in the making (the work was scheduled to be performed in 2020), Watchlist is part-romantic comedy, part-mystery thriller and part-Kafkaesque journey into the shadowy and surreal. Copies of the playscript have flown off the physical and digital shelves, already selling out from Currency Press.

Director Lisa Harper Campbell (whose directorial debut was the critically-acclaimed The Double Bass featuring Eddie Morrison) says: "I'm interested in the push and pull each of the characters (and hopefully the audience) will feel as they balance the big and small picture issues. It's a politically active work brimming with humour and heart - a perfect night out at the theatre, I'd say."

Watchlist is presented by South Australian Playwrights Theatre, a company committed to new writing from the diverse voices of the state and whose latest work, The Deep North, sold out to critical acclaim during the 2021 Adelaide Fringe Festival. With a stellar creative team, brilliant cast, and illuminating script, Watchlist is another South Australian theatrical premiere not to be missed.

http://www.bakehousetheatre.com/