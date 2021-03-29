Wings2Fly Theatre Announces Scholarship

Wings2Fly Theatre, in conjunction with the Jeffery family and LR&M Constructions, are offering two scholarship positions for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Jenn & Michael Jeffery's son Byron has been acting with Wings2Fly since January 2019, and have been so thrilled with his development as an actor and the standard of learning that they wanted to support other young actors in their journey.

Alicia Zorkovic and Michelle Nightingale from Wings2Fly Theatre have always been conscious of the expense involved in quality acting training, and that this would exclude some young people who simply don't have the means. A conversation with Jenn and Michael led to the incredible and generous offer to financially support two scholarships, for their next three productions. These will be offered in two categories - The Jeffery Scholarship for students aged 10-13 years, and the LR&M Scholarship for students aged 14-18 years. The scholarships cover the cost of the all inclusive production fee, plus two free tickets to a performance.

Wings2Fly Theatre is educational youth theatre based in Adelaide and created in 2017. It is all about supporting young actors and giving them the opportunity to gain practical professional knowledge of the theatre and stagecraft in general. They rehearse and perform three productions each year - during April, July & October school holidays. Students must be aged 10-21 for most productions.

Students are required to audition (10 minute individual auditions) which is where the training starts. Michelle and Alicia works one on one with each auditionee with feedback, advice and positive reinforcement. Once the plays are cast, the costuming, set and props are sourced and the entire cast come together 2 weeks prior to the rehearsal commencing. There they have a read through of the play, have professional headshots taken and try on their costumes. It's an opportunity to meet other cast members, eat pizza and ask any questions they may have.

Monday to Friday of the workshop consists of character analysis, script breakdown and understanding, blocking, rehearsals, as well as a technical rehearsal. Two special related workshops also fit into this intense learning experience with industry professionals which in the past, has included Paolo Castro, Rory Walker, Corey McMahon, Adrian Barnes, Jennifer Innes and Pat Wilson to name a few. In April, we welcome Paul Reichstein to conduct a Shakespeare workshop, and Chrissie Page to talk auditions and casting agents with our young actors.

Saturday is where the magic happens - full dress rehearsal, then two performances at Holden Street Theatres at 2&5pm. Sunday they finish the week with two more performances, also at 2&5pm.

Michelle and Alicia want every young person who shows an interest or has a dream of being an actor to have the opportunity to get a quality education and performance experience, and now they can!

Further information about our scholarships can be found at https://www.wings2flytheatre.com.au//scholarships.