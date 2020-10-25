WA Opera Presents COSI FAN TUTTE at His Majesty's Theatre

Performances take place on Tuesday, October 27, Thursday, October 29, and Saturday, October 31, at 7.30pm.

WA Opera presents Cosi fan tutte on Tuesday, October 27, Thursday, October 29, and Saturday, October 31, at 7.30pm, at His Majesty's Theatre.

A cast that perfectly combines youthful vigour, superb acting and stylish singing this season promises to showcase a world class production and extraordinary performances married on the beautiful stage of His Majesty's Theatre.

Since 1934 the summer opera festival at Glyndebourne in the UK has been celebrated for its productions of Mozart's operas and none more so than Nicholas Hytner's production of Così fan tutte. This production travels abroad to close off the WAO 2020 Season and we are proud to present it for you for the first time in Australia.

COSÌ FAN TUTTE is a Glyndebourne production, originally performed in the Glyndebourne Festival 2006.

Learn more at https://www.waopera.asn.au/shows/events/cosi-fan-tutte/.

