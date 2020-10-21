WA Ballet Announces 2021 Season

The season will begin in February at City Beach’s Quarry Amphitheatre with As One: Ballet at the Quarry for Perth Festival.

The season will begin in February at City Beach's Quarry Amphitheatre with As One: Ballet at the Quarry for Perth Festival.

In March, the ballet will present a season of Genesis, the annual creative showcase of short works choreographed by the dancers.

Then, in May, WA Ballet brings Scannella and Delasalle's acclaimed version of Giselle, as well as the contemporary dance debut season of STATE at Heath Ledger Theatre.

In September, Greg Horsman's adaptation of Coppelia will be brought to life on the His Majesty's Theatre stage.

Finally, Javier Torres' The Sleeping Beauty will be presented to close the season.

Learn more about the upcoming season at https://waballet.com.au/2021-packages.

