Voting Open for Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame Stars

The shortlist includes 12 of the finest performers, musicians, producers, choreographers, and directors who appeared at Adelaide Festival Centre in 2022.

Jan. 17, 2023  
It's time to vote! South Australians are encouraged to help select the next artists to have their name set in lights on Adelaide Festival Centre's star-studded Walk of Fame with online public voting open today.

Nominees for 2022 include Artistic Director and choreographer of the Bangarra Dance Theatre Stephen Page AO for his work in Wujang: Not the Past, Australian pop sensation Jessica Mauboy for her performance in The Boss Lady Tour, Joe Camilleri for Adelaide Guitar Festival's The Black Sorrows' Saint Georges Road and creative producer Roz Hervey for her contribution in Restless Dance Theatre's Exposed.

Also nominated is Single Asian Female's Fiona Choi, cabaret icon Reuben Kaye for his sold-out performance at Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Australian singer-songwriter John Schumann for Henry Lawson: A Life in Words and Music and lighting designer Nigel Levings for his work in Adelaide Festival's Watershed: The Death of Dr. Duncan.

Other nominees include musical theatre stars Casey Donovan, Caroline O'Connor and Eddie Perfect for their performances in the smash-hit 9 to 5 The Musical and Jonathon Oxlade for his design work in family-favourite Grug and the Rainbow.

The winners will join more than 130 names of the great artists who have graced the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre since it opened in 1973 and whose names shine bright on the walkway overlooking Karrawirra Parri / River Torrens.

Each year three stars are added to the walkway - in addition to the public choice, two more stars are selected by Adelaide Festival Centre Trust and a panel of arts critics. Past recipients include William Barton, Annette Shun Wah, Billy Crystal, Cold Chisel, Olivia Newton-John, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Dami Im, Tim Minchin, Paul Kelly, Guy Sebastian, Archie Roach, Beccy Cole, Kate Ceberano and Tina Arena.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "This year's Walk of Fame nominees represent the calibre and diversity of artists and creatives who performed here in 2022. We're really looking forward to seeing who the public selects from this impressive shortlist.

"The Walk of Fame connects our venues along the riverbank and new Festival Plaza precinct and celebrates Adelaide Festival Centre's rich history - which in 2023 celebrates a milestone 50 years."

Minister for Arts, the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: "The Walk of Fame at Adelaide Festival Centre features a treasure trove of stars and it is fantastic to continue to celebrate SA's proud legacy of having exceptional artists perform there by adding three new stars. I look forward to seeing who SA chooses next!"

Vote online at https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/about-us/walk-of-fame/



