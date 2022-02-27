University of Adelaide's Little Theatre to Stage Australian Premiere of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

The University of Adelaide's Little Theatre will stage the Australian premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos. Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed (Wild) and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Tiny Beautiful Things personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" published online between 2010-2012. The production opens on Thursday, March 10th at 7:30pm and plays until March 20th. Dates and showtimes are March 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th, and19th at 7:30pm. Matinées are to be held on Sundays, March 13th and March 20th at 4pm.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. This play contains strong language and sexual references, as well as references to drugs and violence. It is suitable for ages 15+. Little Theatre is located in The Cloisters (Gate 10 off Victoria Drive) at The University of Adelaide. Please allow extra time for parking, especially when there is an event at Adelaide Oval or the Adelaide Festival.

The production features Lighting Design by Stephen Dean and music performed by Alana Lymn. Masks are required for all patrons. Seating in the Little Theatre is currently capped at 75%. The Theatre Guild follows protocols set by The University of Adelaide in staging its 2022 productions. The show features two distinct casts and live music.

When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Cheryl Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you are stuck, healing when you are broken and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.

Playwright Nia Vardalos is supporting the theatre's production from the US. Director Olivia Jane Parker recently had a chat with Nia, and stated, "She was generous, encouraging and engaged in the play, and in everything I had to say about it. I'm so incredibly grateful to her for taking the time."

Photo Credits: Hayleigh Cameron