UNPERTURBED Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Unperturbed is coming to Adelaide Fringe 2022. This will be the play's premiere run following a series of postponements over the last eighteen months. Performances will run 15-19 March 2022.

On the morning of their mother's funeral, four siblings grapple with their new-found grief as they await their father's return from the mechanic. A neighbour delivers condolences in the form of food, prompting an argument between the siblings that sends them down a rabbit hole of bickering, consolation and amusing reflection.

Although their anguish is shared, their personal preoccupations are vast and varied. Cathy begrudges her eldest sibling responsibilities, Conor can't figure out an ending for the eulogy, Siobhán's thinking about taking up gardening and they are all worried about Will.

'Unperturbed' is a new Australian play that examines an ordinary family's relationship with loss, levity and lasagne.

Learn more at www.nevus.com.au/unperturbed.