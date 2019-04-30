True North Youth Theatre Ensemble Present DROPOUT

There are many reasons why a young person may not go to school anymore. In a time when many young people are struggling to finish high school, this play has never been more relevant.

Dropout is a touching, fun and eye-opening exploration of the challenges that young people face in their lives. Be part of this wonderful theatre experience and help us find solutions together

Dropout brings together the 4 True North Ensembles in Port Adelaide Enfield, Marion and Elizabeth creating a cast of over 40 young performers aged 8 to 19 y.o from all over Adelaide. The work is lead by Multi-Award Winning Director and Theatre Maker Alirio Zavarce has been devised and developed in collaboration with all the True North Ensembles.

True North is known for its cutting edge theatre experiences. It has a reputation for tackling the tough issues facing our young people and producing highly innovating and moving theatrical performances.

"What this group does is truly impressive, inasmuch as they engage the audience while delivering theatre of a really high standard, delivering their vital message in such a way as to encourage the audience to confront vile, cruel behaviour when they see it." The Advertiser, Review of EBully

Dropout will have its World Premiere at Dream Big Festival For Children from May 22nd to May 27th. This New Work is the starting point to facilitate this important conversation between young people and try to find solutions together.

For tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=466159

Web: http://truenorthyouththeatreensemble.com.au/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueNorthYouthTheatreEnsemble/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You