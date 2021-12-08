Trixie And Katya Announce New Australian Tour Dates

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova today announced added dates to their first Australia and New Zealand tour together, Trixie And Katya Live presented by In The Dark Events. The tour is adding multiple new stops and kicks off on 19 June 2022 in Perth. Additional dates have also been added to this world tour in the US and Canada. A complete list of tour dates and venues is below.

"Well, you all broke the internet when we announced this tour back in July when we sold billions of tickets, so we thought we'd do it all over again," said Trixie Mattel. "You can expect a dazzling on-stage spectacle from two of the most talented women in the world. We'll accept our Tony Awards now."

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime event, where drag's dynamic drag duo deliver unparalleled feats of theatrical eroticism and hilarious ingenuity right before your very eyes. What critics are calling "shockingly poignant and mercifully brief" Trixie and Katya Live! is sure to be UNHhhhlike anything you've ever witnessed.

"If you were unable to secure tickets to Trixie And Katya Live, you can officially stop crying and untie yourself from the train tracks because new dates have been added to cities all over Australia and New Zealand," said Katya Zamolodchikova.

A limited number of VIP upgrade package add-ons will be available for sale in each city.

Presale for tickets and upgrade packages begins Wednesday 8 December at noon local time. General on sale begins Friday 10 December at noon local time. Tickets are available at itdevents.com and further information from www.trixieandkatya.com.

Tour Dates

June 19 - Perth, Astor Theatre *NEW*

June 20 - Perth, Astor Theatre

June 21 - Perth, Astor Theatre

June 23 - Sydney, State Theatre

June 24 - Sydney, State Theatre

June 26 - Sydney, State Theatre *NEW*

June 27 - Wollongong, Anita's *NEW*

June 29 - Hobart, Odeon *NEW*

July 1 - Canberra, Llewellyn Hall

July 2 - Melbourne, Plenary Hall

July 3 - Melbourne, Plenary Hall *NEW*

July 6 - Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

July 8 - Brisbane, QPAC

July 9 - Brisbane, QPAC

July 10- Gold Coast, The Star *NEW*

July 12 - Townsville, Civic Theatre *NEW*

July 13 - Cairns, CPAC *NEW*

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit itdevents.com