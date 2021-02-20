Tim Minchin Brings BACK to Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Tim Minchin has revealed that he is bringing his show BACK back to Adelaide as part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival on Saturday 12 June 2021.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 24 February at 12pm (AEDT) at https://t.co/QebqVpAUVC.

Hey South Australians! I love Adelaide and I'm bringing BACK back for an encore, as a part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, on Saturday 12th June. Tickets on sale Wednesday 24th February at 12pm (AEDT) here: https://t.co/QebqVpAUVC pic.twitter.com/ShLZEtQRT3 - Tim Minchin (@timminchin) February 20, 2021

BACK was Tim's first Australian tour since returning to the country after almost a decade of living overseas and was seen by almost 69,000 Australians after a seven year absence from the stage. The long-awaited tour also saw him pick up a prestigious Helpmann Award for Best Australian Contemporary Concert.

BACK is billed as "Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs", hinting at a set list of material from all corners of Minchin's eclectic - and often iconoclastic - repertoire.

Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for "Matilda the Musical", which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record 7 Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and 5 Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide.

He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of "Groundhog Day", which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Since his return to stage Tim starred in the ABC 2018 comedy series "Squinters" and appeared as Friar Tuck in the Hollywood release of "Robin Hood". He also starred in UPRIGHT, the eight-part drama series which he co-wrote with The Chaser's Chris Taylor, actor-writers Leon Ford and Kate Mulvaney, and co-produced with Lingo Pictures for Foxtel and Sky UK.