Tickets On Sale Now For RENT in Adelaide

The Tony® and Pulitzer Prize Award winning Broadway smash hit that defined a generation is ready to welcome audiences to a strictly limited Adelaide season.

RENT tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in NYC's East Village in the thriving days of bohemia, Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Awarded the Tony® for Best Musical, this brand new production creatively led by Benjamin Maio Mackay and Matt Ralph, starring Lindsay Prodea, Tate Simpson and Cassandra Haines is sure to capture the hearts and minds of audiences once again. Viva La Vie Bohème!

Set against the backdrop of mainland Australia's oldest theatre, The Queens Theatre, SA's largest ever production of RENT is ready to take to the stage. Produced by 5 Quarter and Preachrs Productions and proudly supported by SAMESH (South Australia Mobilisation + Empowerment for Sexual Health) the show will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, an organisation helping South Australians living with HIV/AIDS.

"RENT is a show that holds such a special place in my heart. To have the opportunity to produce it and make a large scale production accessible to audiences in my home city of Adelaide is a once in a lifetime opportunity." Remarked producer and technical director Matt Ralph. Director, co-producer and performer Benjamin Maio Mackay added, "As a queer person, RENT is a show that means everything to me. The passion, vitality and meaning behind the show is so significant not just to me, but to the wider community. Jonathan Larson once said that he wrote this show so his friends' legacies wouldn't be forgotten and that's something I think about with every creative decision we make. We're not going to let Jonathan or RENT fans down."

"I'm just so happy with the incredible cast and creative team we've assembled. We had a massive open call to cast RENT and the talent we've discovered is truly remarkable. I'm excited to show audiences this vibrant production in October," finished Ralph.

RENT previews October 6 and runs for a strictly limited season, October 7-15, at The Queens Theatre in Adelaide.