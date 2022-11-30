The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Student Society presents CYRANO, written by Michael Dalberg and directed by Daniella Chiarolli.

An original retelling of the French Classic by Edmond Rostand, this romantic comedy follows Cyrano, a female soldier, in a tale of unrequited love.

As she vies for the beautiful Roxane, Cyrano wrestles with self-doubt, body-shaming, and toxic masculinity in a world of 'all's fair in love and war,' armed with sword-like quips, fair friends, and more than a fair amount of pastries.

Michael Dalberg is an actor, director, and playwright headquartered in Chicago. He is an inaugural ensemble member with Theatre Above the Law, resident playwright with Three Brothers Theatre, and an ensemble member with Idle Muse Theatre Company. When not working in theatre, Michael shoots pool, and is training to become a Pokémon master.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Thursday 8th December, 7:30pm

Friday 9th December, 7:30pm

Saturday 10th December, 2pm (matinee)

Saturday 10th December, 7:30pm



LENGTH - 90 minutes, with 15 minute intermission

TICKETS - $10 Student / $15 General Admission