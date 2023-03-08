The Ultimate Broadway & West End Experience Comes To Australia

A wonderful new course for musical theatre performers has been announced. The Broadway & West End Experience is a five-day intensive program for aspiring music theatre performers aged from 12 to 35. In this intensive from 14-18 April, performers will not only gain a deep understanding and invaluable knowledge of the industry but will also gain an insight into the Creative Team's perspective, and hear and understand what it is they truly look for when you enter the casting or audition room!

Leading this experience will be a selection of fellow actors, theatre directors, musical directors, exceptional dance coaches, conductors and casting directors including Simon Phillips (director of Priscilla Queen of The Desert, Love Never Dies, The Phantom of The Opera), Guy Simpson (Australia's leading musical director), Tyrone White (Producer, Opera Australia), Marina Prior (renowned Australian performer), Simone Sault (director and choreographer), Paul Tabone (West End star), Jayne Ambrose (agent), actors Martin Crewes and Dolores Dunbar and the casting team from West End productions of The Phantom of The Opera, Les Misérables, Wicked and many more!

Applications are now open at www.theartistslab.com.au.

FURTHER DETAILS

Date: 14-18 April

Venue: Village Nation, 70 O'Riordan Street, Alexandria NSW

Participation Cost: $850 incl. GST

Skills you will attain from The Artists Lab 5 Day Course:

Daily classes in dance technique, choreography, singing, acting

Specialist vocal technique with lessons to be conducted with a max of 4 people per lesson

Specialist dance/ movement technique to be conducted with a max 4 people per lesson

Acting through song

Audition technique

Q and A with the Industry's finest

Presentation - Learn how to give yourself the best chance by knowing how to present yourself

Remember, You get one chance to make a first impression in the audition room!

The five days covering technique, precious insight and sheer hard work will then culminate in a public performance before creatives, professional actors, dancers, directors and producers

By the end of this course you will have:

Developed skills and a deep understanding of the industry

Mastered your development as an artist through this training with new self-confidence and assurance

Understood and harnessed your strengths and weaknesses.

Explored artistically and creatively your unique talents

Had the rare opportunity to have worked and performed for International creatives and producers and many more.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Entry to The Broadway & West End Experience is by video audition only. Students are required to submit a 4-5 minute digital audition video, stating their name, location and showing two contrasting songs, one preferably being from a musical.

The registration process involves three steps:

Register online for the Audition process at www.theartistslab.com.au

Submit digital audition video. Deadline for submissions is 16 March 2023. Successful applicants will be notified by 18 March 2023.

Please email your CV, Video URL audition link (Vimeo, YouTube), a PDF copy of your payment receipt to info@theartistslab.com.au

Videos received without an audition enrolment fee will not be accepted

If you are successful, full payment must be received via bank deposit within 14 days to secure your place.

Once students are accepted into the program and pay the enrolment fee they will be sent details of the repertoire and schedule. Rehearsals and preparation will take place at the Village Nation Studios mainly during the day but there may be the occasional early evening call.

GRANTS & SCHOLARSHIPS

The Arts Lab are proud to announce they will be oﬀering three free scholarships to First Nations applicants and three free Scholarships to regional Australian applicants between the ages of 17 and 35. Please note: all applicants must apply via the application page and all applicants are required to pay the $20 application fee. If you are First Nations or a regional Australia-based artist, please email directly if you are currently experiencing financial hardship before you apply.