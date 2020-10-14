The MUST Cabaret Festival 2020 Streams on Facebook Next Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The MUST Cabaret Festival 2020 will be presented on Facebook live from October 21-30. The festival has curated and produced by Sarah Matthews and Gemma Livingstone.

The Schedule:

WEDS 21 October - Opening Night

THURS 22 October - New Music Night

Curated by Logan Trask

FRI 23 October - Queer Night

Curated by Paris Balla & Bee Montagner

WEDS 28 October - Spotlight Night

THURS 29 October - Comedy Night

Curated by Elly D'Arcy and Max Paton

FRI 30 October - Closing Night

Line Up:

Mama Alto

Alex de la Rambelje

Oliver Coleman

Joe Fisher

Tara Leigh Dowler

Satta

Chloe V Smith

STRANGEkit

Tash Tunaley

Isabella Molino

Jord.

Vocally Owned

A Zoom Group Project: The Musical

Mahalia Moves

The Longest Night of the Year

Callum Cheah

Wholefoods Overground

Kitty Rae

Susie

Satta

Meghna

2controlchaos Ensemble

Chelsea Rabl

Ezra Moroney

Michael James (Eliot) Walton

Nimasha Weerakoon

Identity Crisis: The Musical (Sneak Peak)

Caleb Darwent

Han Arbuthnott

Magdalia

Stephen Amos

Felicity Adams

Sarah Matthews

Bianca (Bee) Montagner

Callum Straford

Paris Balla

Quinten Henderson

Sashi Perera

Randy Adeva

