Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The MUST Cabaret Festival 2020 Streams on Facebook Next Week

Article Pixel

The festival will be presented on Facebook live from October 21-30.

Oct. 14, 2020  

The MUST Cabaret Festival 2020 will be presented on Facebook live from October 21-30. The festival has curated and produced by Sarah Matthews and Gemma Livingstone.

Learn more and RSVP on the Facebook event page here.

The Schedule:

WEDS 21 October - Opening Night

THURS 22 October - New Music Night
Curated by Logan Trask

FRI 23 October - Queer Night
Curated by Paris Balla & Bee Montagner

WEDS 28 October - Spotlight Night

THURS 29 October - Comedy Night
Curated by Elly D'Arcy and Max Paton

FRI 30 October - Closing Night

Line Up:

Mama Alto
Alex de la Rambelje
Oliver Coleman
Joe Fisher
Tara Leigh Dowler
Satta
Chloe V Smith
STRANGEkit
Tash Tunaley
Isabella Molino
Jord.
Vocally Owned
A Zoom Group Project: The Musical
Mahalia Moves
The Longest Night of the Year
Callum Cheah
Wholefoods Overground
Kitty Rae
Susie
Satta
Meghna
2controlchaos Ensemble
Chelsea Rabl
Ezra Moroney
Michael James (Eliot) Walton
Nimasha Weerakoon
Identity Crisis: The Musical (Sneak Peak)
Caleb Darwent
Han Arbuthnott
Magdalia
Stephen Amos
Felicity Adams
Sarah Matthews
Bianca (Bee) Montagner
Callum Straford
Paris Balla
Quinten Henderson
Sashi Perera
Randy Adeva


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • WATCH: Beth Leavel and Adam Heller Sing from CALL ME MADAM - Concert Now Available On Demand!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kate Rockwell's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Leavel Sings 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' with Adam Heller as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
  • 22 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!