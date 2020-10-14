The MUST Cabaret Festival 2020 Streams on Facebook Next Week
The festival will be presented on Facebook live from October 21-30.
The MUST Cabaret Festival 2020 will be presented on Facebook live from October 21-30. The festival has curated and produced by Sarah Matthews and Gemma Livingstone.
Learn more and RSVP on the Facebook event page here.
The Schedule:
WEDS 21 October - Opening Night
THURS 22 October - New Music Night
Curated by Logan Trask
FRI 23 October - Queer Night
Curated by Paris Balla & Bee Montagner
WEDS 28 October - Spotlight Night
THURS 29 October - Comedy Night
Curated by Elly D'Arcy and Max Paton
FRI 30 October - Closing Night
Line Up:
Mama Alto
Alex de la Rambelje
Oliver Coleman
Joe Fisher
Tara Leigh Dowler
Satta
Chloe V Smith
STRANGEkit
Tash Tunaley
Isabella Molino
Jord.
Vocally Owned
A Zoom Group Project: The Musical
Mahalia Moves
The Longest Night of the Year
Callum Cheah
Wholefoods Overground
Kitty Rae
Susie
Satta
Meghna
2controlchaos Ensemble
Chelsea Rabl
Ezra Moroney
Michael James (Eliot) Walton
Nimasha Weerakoon
Identity Crisis: The Musical (Sneak Peak)
Caleb Darwent
Han Arbuthnott
Magdalia
Stephen Amos
Felicity Adams
Sarah Matthews
Bianca (Bee) Montagner
Callum Straford
Paris Balla
Quinten Henderson
Sashi Perera
Randy Adeva