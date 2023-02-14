The Jen de Ness Quintet Presents SHARE THE LOVE This Month

The Jen de Ness Quintet is to perform a new show, Share the Love, at 8pm on Saturday 25th February at the Arts Centre in Port Noarlunga.



After sell-out shows in previous Fringe seasons nationally, the internationally renowned duo, singer/songwriter, Jen de Ness, and fellow composer/guitarist, Bill Atkinson, unite with local Fleurieu Peninsula musicians to present a new show, filled with sultry and soulful sounds, to celebrate love in all its seasons, from seduction to sweet love, unrequited love, to love lost and found.



Uplifting originals dance alongside recreations of Moondance, Let's Do it, Cry me a River, Autumn Leaves,and Summertime, with a French groove for a little joie de vivre!



Expect Jen de Ness Duo's standard high-calibre vocals, with slick guitar and cool grooves, complimented by Carol Andersen, on smooth sax, and soulful strings from Aldinga violinist, Robin Anthony, and Seaford cellist, Sam Greer.



Jen said she created the show to allow the audience to take a break from the daily grind and to be entranced by the sanctuary of love and beautiful music. "Our community is coming out of a tough time," said Jen. "We really wanted to create an uplifting show that celebrates our universal need for connection, and inspires people to feel the light of living and loving again."



Previous shows have received rave reviews, with Glam Adelaide saying, "Jen's distinct style is soothing and has the audience relaxing into the comfortable atmosphere she creates", Pheasantry Club in London said Jen's performance was "sultry, scintillating, and completely mesmerising", Weekend Notes wrote that "Jen had the sold-out crowd in the palm of her metaphorical evening gloves", and Broadway World declared the previous show to be "Top Quality!" with "excellent song-writing, magnificent singing, and very fine guitar playing".

