The Carrick Concert Comes to Port Adelaide in May

The Carrick Concert comes to Dock 2, Honey Street, Port Adelaide (extension of Ocean Steamers Rd), 3-5pm, Saturday 14th May.



The clipper ship, The City of Adelaide (also known as The Carrick) is one of only two surviving in the world. Built in Sunderland, England, by William Pile, Hay, and Co., and launched on 7th May 1864, it is older than the Cutty Sark. Between 1864 and 1887 the ship made 23 annual return voyages from London and Plymouth to Adelaide, South Australia. During this period she played an important part in migration to Australia. On the return voyages she carried passengers, wool, and copper from Adelaide and Port Augusta to London.



Recently brought out from Glasgow, the ship is now being restored in Port Adelaide. Over 250,000 Australians can trace their ancestry to the passengers on this ship. The word Carrick comes from Irish Gaeilge, Carraig, meaning Rock. In Scots Gaelic, it is Creag.



This concert on board the ship supports the restoration project and commemorates all who sailed to South Australia on The City of Adelaide during the 19th Century. It features traditional songs and music from the era, including original compositions in the Scottish and Irish traditions. These include The Kirrie Gem (by Catherine Fraser), The Clipper Ship (Jack Brennan) and Loch Tay (by J.Murphy) about an archaeological find on the shores of the Loch in 2019, the discovery of a piece of a musical instrument dating back 2,500 years. It is regarded as one of the most significant finds in Europe and highlights the enduring culture of music and community in Scotland, a culture that is celebrated in this concert, as part of the 2022 South Australian History Festival.

The Carrick Concert features John Murphy (guitars/mandolin), Catherine Fraser & Renate Faast (Scottish fiddles), Jack Brennan (Uilleann pipes/low whistles), and Allye Sinclair (Cello).



Some heart-warming history and spine tingling music will enthral you! Arrive early to look around inside the ship. Tickets only $40. Coffee van on site. Bookings here.



Access to the ship is by stairs. Covid vaccination is required.



Info: 08 8337 5645 or www.cityofadelaide.org.au