The Alphabet Of Awesome Science Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival

Join Professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge at the Empire Theatre (Gluttony) in March for an award-winning race through the alphabet - where fascinating words inspire spectacular science.

Debuting to rave reviews as part of the 2019 Adelaide Fringe Festival, as well as winning a Weekly Award for "Best Children's Event", The Alphabet of Awesome Science is a unique children's theatre production that is equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, fascinating and gross.

"We can't wait to get back on stage in 2020 with a show that's bursting at the alphabetical seems with sesquipedalian science", said That Science Gang director David Lampard (who also plays the role of Professor Noel Edge).

"We have a whole stack of favourite words and science demos retuning from our 2019 show, plus more than half an alphabet of impressive new surprises - it's a great big alphabetical, scientifical variety hour."

Audiences will discover how clouds form, how squeezing some crystals can create electricity and why urine is yellow - as well as be introduced to several carbon-neutral fuels that could help save our future.

Professor Lexi Con has curated a curious collection of her absolutely favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations - that squirt, splash, float, fly, expand and explode.

The Alphabet of Awesome Science promotes both English language literacy as well as science literacy, encouraging kids (and their adults) to engage with beautiful words and captivating scientific phenomena.

"In our alphabet E is for erumpent, S is for spumescent and X is for xanthic", said stage and film actor Emma Bargery, who plays the role of Professor Lexi Con.

"We have a great big beautiful collection of unusual, rare, archaic and even obsolete words - which kids (and adults alike) love repeating and chewing over with us after the show."

The Alphabet of Awesome Science provides the spark that prompts kids to pick up a dictionary and explore - as well as to engage with the rapidly evolving way science can help us understand our evolving future.

The Alphabet of Awesome Science is the latest in a string of scientific adventures from That Science Gang - who have been creating science-themed edutainment experiences for audiences over nearly two decades (including work for the Adelaide Festival Centre's Something on Saturday program, the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, SA Water, RiAus, National Science Week, The Adelaide Fringe Festival and The Adelaide Crows).

The Alphabet of Awesome Science will be performed at the Empire Theatre (Gluttony) at 2:15pm on March 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15. Tickets through FringeTix: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-alphabet-of-awesome-science-af2020





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You