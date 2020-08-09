The 91-STORY TREEHOUSE Comes to the Festival Theatre

The show runs from 28 September to October 2 for ten performances.

Andy and Terry are back to face their biggest challenge yet when the stage adaptation of The 91-Storey Treehouse plays in the Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre from 28 September to October 2 for ten performances. Andy and Terry's Treehouse has reached an amazing 91 Stories and is now more fantastically dangerous than ever, with a deserted desert island, a whirlpool, and a giant spider!

The team behind the hit adaptations of The 13-,26-,52- and 78-Storey Treehouses have come together once again to bring Andy Griffiths' and Terry Denton's bestseller The 91-Storey Treehouse to life on stage.

The best-selling, award-winning series of books by much-loved duo Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton has inspired children across Australia to let their imaginations run wild. The 91-Storey Treehouse was short-listed for the Speech Pathology Awards 2018 and long-listed for ABIA Book of the Year for Younger Children 2018. The stage adaptations have also been incredibly successful throughout Australia, including The 52-Storey Treehouse winning the 2015 Sydney Theatre Award for Best Production for Children.

In this adaptation Andy and Terry are going to be challenged like never before! Mr Big Nose has sent his grandchildren to the Treehouse, and they don't want to just sit quietly. Can Andy, Terry & Jill master this extreme babysitting challenge? What does mysterious fortune teller Madam Know-It-All really want? And will the Big Red Button really destroy the world?

'The show is sure to engage children with its rambunctious mix of song, physical comedy, funky choreography, puppetry of several kind. ...Skilled children's theatre from artists who understand their young audience and keep them entertained with aplomb' The Age

The 91-Storey Treehouse is a play by Richard Tulloch adapted from the book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton and produced by CDP Kids. For more information on the production visit www.cdp.com.au

Performances will be held on: 28 September at 1.00pm; 29 September at 10.30am and 1.00pm; 30 September at 10.30am and 1.00pm; 1 October at 10.30am and 1.00pm; 2 October at 10.30am, 1.00pm and 6.00pm.

Duration: 60 minutes, no interval | Suitable for children 6+

Tickets may be purchased through BASS on 131 246 and online at www.bass.net.au

CDP Theatre Producers and Adelaide Festival Centre are working in accordance with SA Health guidelines to ensure that appropriate health measures are taken to keep patrons, artists and staff safe. More information is available here adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

Patrons who are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms (such as fever, shortness of breath, coughing, sore throat) or have been directed to self-isolate should not attend the performance. If you are unable to use your purchased ticket, please contact BASS on 131 246 as soon as possible to arrange a refund or exchange (where season dates permit).

In the event that the show needs to be postponed or cancelled due to changes in restrictions, ticketholders will be contacted and given the option to transfer into new dates or request a refund.

