Tash York Will Debut New Show LOVE THAT FOR YOU at MIDSUMMA FESTIVAL 2024

Uproariously talented and delightfully chaotic, the Queen of Cabaret Tash York is set to unveil her latest creation, "Love That for You," this Adelaide Fringe. If you've ever been concerned that you're the only Adult in the room, or have asked yourself, am I living my life right? Then York's show promises to take you on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of her life, love, and self-discovery.. with the selfless aim of making you feel heaps better about your life choices!

Known for her infectious energy, ability to make bad choices, and a knack for overcomplicating anything (thanks ADHD) Tash York is renowned for bringing her uniquely relatable experiences to the stage. Whether it's belting out a tune, rapping about her beloved cats or improvising a song on the spot, this show will feature a joyful original soundtrack proudly supported and played by the sensational “Red Red Wines” (Peppy Smears & Vivian Fonteyn).

"Love That for You" delves deep into the pivotal crossroads of Tash's life. From nearly walking down the aisle at 19, to her transition from Call Centre Manager to Cabaret star and her latest realisation of embracing her queer identity as a Bisexual woman, despite being married to a man. Though the magic of cabaret Tash's journey is a testament to embracing change, identity, and self-acceptance.

After the success of her award-winning sell out show Adulting written almost 9 years ago, she finds herself in her mid-30s asking similar questions… and is finding that maybe she'll never know what she's doing despite trying to satisfy societal expectations. She can't keep a houseplant alive, she's staying up till 5am and still can't work out how to spell glamorous without singing the Fergie song.

Taking out awards at every fringe across Australia Tash's captivating voice and dazzling drag looks makes her a must-see to any avid lover of Drag or Cabaret. Think BenDeLaCreme crossed with Bette Midler… but on a budget!