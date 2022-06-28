TRIXIE AND KATYA LIVE Breaks Ticket Sales Records

In The Dark Presents today announced that their current tour, Trixie And Katya Live, has broken the record for ticket sales of a tour by a drag artist in Australia, selling more than 35,000 tickets for 20 shows in 14 cities across Australia and New Zealand. Following sold out dates in Perth, Sydney and Wollongong, the show heads next to Hobart, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Townsville, Cairns and New Zealand.

"Starting from a small nightclub basement in 2010 to a national sold-out 20-date theatre tour in 2022 with over 35,000 tickets sold has been an incredible ride," said In The Dark director Stephen Craddock. "The biggest drag artists in the world prove that drag is a formidable force to be reckoned with, and audiences can't get enough of their humour, charm and flair."

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are two of the most popular drag queens on the planet. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime event, where drag's dynamic drag duo deliver unparalleled feats of theatrical eroticism and hilarious ingenuity right before your very eyes. What critics are calling "shockingly poignant and mercifully brief," Trixie and Katya Live is sure to be UNHhhhlike anything you've ever witnessed.

Limited tickets still remain for a few of the dates. For complete tour and ticketing information, visit itdevents.com