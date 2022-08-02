TO BARBRA, WITH LOVE Comes to Canberra, Adelaide, and Sydney

To Barbra, With Love, the highly successful celebration of the inimitable Barbra Streisand, would be remounted in Canberra, Adelaide and Sydney, with local symphony orchestras. Premiered with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall earlier this year, the concert was acclaimed by audiences and critics alike.

Two of Australia's hottest musical theatre talents - Elise McCann (Matilda The Musical, Merrily We Roll Along) and Ryan Gonzalez (they/them) (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jersey Boys) - join Australia's own musical theatre royalty Caroline O'Connor for these not-to-be-missed concerts. Genre-hopping vocalist Katie Noonan will perform at the Canberra and Adelaide events, and rising star Georgina Hopson (Opera Australia's Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour, Jagged Little Pill) will perform in the Sydney event,

Under the baton of Vanessa Scammell, the symphony orchestras will deliver a program of Streisand's most memorable songs, arranged by conductor and composer Nicholas Buc and directed by one of Australia's most versatile choreographers and exciting new directors, Cameron Mitchell.

Celebrating her 80th birthday this year, Streisand is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with an unparalleled career spanning six decades. Streisand's record-breaking 52 gold and 31 platinum albums feature some of the world's most loved songs from The Way We Were and Evergreen to Send in the Clowns, You Don't Bring Me Flowers and Guilty.

Streisand is a multi-award-winning performer, director and producer of stage and screen, and one of only a few elite artists to hold the rare EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony). She has worked with legendary composers including Alan and Marilyn Bergman and the late great Stephen Sondheim, whose combined catalogues of memorable compositions are timeless treasures of the canon.

Tour Dates

CANBERRA

with Canberra Symphony Orchestra

Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 28 October 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday 29 October 2022 at 2:00pm

ADELAIDE

with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Friday 2 December 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday 3 December 2022 at 7:30pm

SYDNEY

with Symphony Orchestra

State Theatre

Friday 13 January 2023 at 7.30pm

Saturday 14 January 2023 at 2:00pm

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday Aug 3, 9am - Thursday Aug 4, 8am

For complete tour and ticket and information, visit: livenation.com.au