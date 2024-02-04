THE TUMOUR SHOW to Play Adelaide Fringe This Month

Award-winning playwright's solo show explores the taboo of health crises in a surprisingly funny and poignant way.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

THE TUMOUR SHOW to Play Adelaide Fringe This Month

When Peter Beaglehole received a diagnosis of a spinal tumour in his twenties, he didn't think he'd write about it, ‘I'm more of a bottle it up and see how it goes type.' 

Struck by the strangeness of the experience and taboos around health crises, he bit the bullet to create a surprisingly funny, dark, and poignant solo show.

Developed through a series of scratch nights and most recently as part of Adelaide Festival Centre's writeSPACE program, Peter's off-beat comedy embraces a do it yourself approach. 

The aesthetic, Peter says, ‘Is deliberately s**tty.' Peter looks at the limits of holding it all together as he tells the story of finding ‘the joy of the horror of being'. 

The Tumour Show will premiere with the support of Arts South Australia and the Adelaide Fringe Funds' Up and Running grant at The Freemason's Hall in the Chandelier Room, February 21st to March 3rd at 6pm.




