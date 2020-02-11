THE GREAT BRITISH HATE OFF - Improvised Comedy Comes To Adelaide

The Great British Hate Off is an improvised stand-up show like no other. Audience members write down topics and comedians "hate on" them - no matter what the subject! This hilarious format comes into its own when comedians squirm around contentious subjects.

Every show is unique with a changing panel of comedians and a variety of fast-paced rounds. Audience subjects range from topical to surreal - "noisy eaters", "the mating rituals of duck billed platypus" and "the fact that ScoMo had to cut short his holiday to put out bushfires".

Uncensored, provocative but always hilarious, The Great British Hate Off often courts controversy in today's hyper-offended culture. It is the only show where comedians have free rein to say what they want - an unsafe space in a sanitised and censorious society. A huge hit with audiences - it's edgy, improvised and they own it!

Currently in development with BBC Studios, The Great British Hate Off has become a cult sensation at the Edinburgh Fringe (known as Hate 'N' Live). Proudly boasting a consecutive sell-out run from 2013-2019 and a residency at the UK's no. 1 comedy club, Top Secret in London. There is no match for this late night rock 'n' roll show.

Previous comedy guests have included: Scott Capurro, Ari Shaffir, Luisa Omeilan, Tom Stade, Ismo Leikola and Jayde Adams.

The Great British Hate Off is the creation of Leo Kearse and Darius Davies who are bringing their solo shows "Transgressive" and "Persian Of Interest" to the festival.

Ticket link: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-great-british-hate-off-af2020





