THE DIVINE MISS BETTE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Comes To Town December 18

ACT audiences can expect more ham than Christmas lunch this December when International stage sensation Catherine Alcorn "wraps" up her 2019 national tour of The Divine Miss Bette at The Q in an all new Christmas Special!

Alcorn says: "I'm so excited to be returning to Queanbeyan with our brand new Christmas Show! I've been per- forming to The Q audiences for years and we have something really special for them this Christmas. We in- tend to jingle ALL of Queanbeyan's bells and serve one helluva feast!"

Alcorn's vocal coach is Steve Ostrow - the man who discovered Bette Midler and owned the Conti- nental Baths where Midler first played...and turns out he lives right around the corner from Catherine in Sydney's Elizabeth Bay.

Ostrow recalls; "I began working with Catherine in 2009 and instantly recognised the same fire, passion and star quality in her that I saw in a young Bette all those years ago. Vocally, Catherine is masterful. Her perfor- mances and approach to the material are a masterclass in song interpretation. Seeing her perform brings me great joy. Catherine's energy on stage and her authentic connection to her audiences can't be taught. She's the real deal.

Alcorn said: "it's the stories he told me about the way Bette used to work that gave me incredible insight into her character."

Backed by a killer 4 piece band featuring a star studded line up of Australia's hottest musicians in- cluding Geoff Green (george) and Kirby Burgess (Dirty Dancing), The Divine Miss Bette Christ- mas Special will take you on gloriously festive ride as she belts out the divas early classics including Stay With Me Baby, You're Moving Out Today, The Rose, Wind Beneath My Wings, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, and In The Mood...and a few carols, of course!

Venue: THE BICENTENNIAL HALL, NEXT DOOR TO THE Q. Season: December 18 - 21, 2019. All shows at 8pm. Prices: From $55.00 Bookings: www.theq.net.au or 02 6285 6290





