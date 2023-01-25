Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BEEP TEST Comes to Holden Street Theatre Next Month

Performances run February 21st  – March 5th, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  
THE BEEP TEST Comes to Holden Street Theatre Next Month

'The Beep Test' is a comedic, fast-paced, over-the-top new Australian musical that dives into the drama and chaos that was school Beep Tests. Fresh from an award winning, sell-out season at Melbourne Fringe, the musical follows four determined students and one far too enthusiastic PE Teacher as they compete for the number one place whatever the cost!

Upcoming musical theatre writers 'Neylon & Peele' are back with their hilarious work 'The Beep Test.' Inspired by their own experiences with the infamous fitness test and complex middle school politics, they are staying true to their mission of creating Australian work that is new, vibrant and one ridiculously good time!

In 2022 the work was awarded the 'Best Performance Ensemble,' and nominated for 'Best Theatre' at Melbourne Fringe. In 2020, it was a finalist for the Martin Sims Award and in 2019 was the winner of the prestigious Julie Michael Cabaret Award. This production is proudly presented with Holden Street Theatres as part of their Adelaide Fringe 2023 Season.

Conor Neylon and Jackson Peele are a passionate, up-and-coming Australian Musical Theatre writing duo who fatefully met in Perth, Western Australia whilst studying at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. They have created four musicals and multiple cabarets and are determined to make the kinds of shows and stories they want to see on the Australian stage!




Tarsha Cameron Brings UNAPOLOGETIC to 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival Photo
Tarsha Cameron Brings UNAPOLOGETIC to 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival
Adelaide artist Tarsha Cameron is bringing her debut cabaret Unapologetic to the 2023 Adelaide Fringe Festival to explore what it is to be an unapologetic woman.
Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majestys Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years Photo
Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majesty's Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years
Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are back by popular demand! The public is invited to take an exclusive look at Her Majesty's Theatre as she celebrates her 110th birthday in 2023 with more tour dates on sale now.
THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe Photo
THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe
The John Lennon Songbook in Concert, starring John Lennon and Stewart D'Arrietta is coming to the Adelaide Fringe at the GC Grand Central @ the Arts Centre. Together with the fabulous Liverpool Band, Waters and D'Arrietta bring the newest instalment of their hugely successful interpretation of Lennon's music.
Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide In Photo
Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition
Adelaide Guitar Festival is set to strike a chord in 2023 with registrations now open for Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition.  

