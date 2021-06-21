THE 13-STOREY TREEHOUSE Will Return in The Dunstan Playhouse For July School Holidays

Following last year's smash hit production of The 91-Storey Treehouse, Adelaide audiences are being invited to go back to where it all began these July holidays and join Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton on their first ever adventure, THE 13-STOREY TREEHOUSE.

The stage adaptation of the best-selling book THE 13-STOREY TREEHOUSE has been brought to life by award-winning playwright Richard Tulloch (The Book of Everything, Bananas in Pyjamas) for children 6-12 - and their adults. The show was last performed in Adelaide in 2014 and will play in The Dunstan Playhouse from 13 - 15 July for 6 performances only.

'The show has got the same feeling as the book, which is all the fun of inventing things and creating them and then them going out of control', says author Andy Griffiths, who has won more than 50 children's choice awards and been on the New York Times bestseller list. 'There's a lot of joy and fun.'

And who wouldn't want to live in a treehouse? Especially a 13-Storey Treehouse that has everything, including a bowling alley, a secret underground laboratory, self-making beds, a vegetable vaporiser and a marshmallow machine that shoots marshmallows into your mouth whenever you're hungry. Andy and Terry live there, make stories together, and have a series of completely nutty adventures.

THE 13-STOREY TREEHOUSE brings those stories to the stage in their first play- except they forgot to write it! And where will they find flying cats, a mermaid, a sea monster, an invasion of monkeys, and a giant gorilla? They may not have these things, but they do have some friends to help out, a box of costumes and props, some pretty awesome technology and a truckload of imagination!

The cracker team, under the leadership of director Julian Louis (Standing Room Only, Wilde Tales), use physical theatre, puppetry and music to bring the bestselling book to the stage in an adaptation which has wowed audiences across the world, including touring the USA, Singapore, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Tickets for THE 13-STOREY TREEHOUSE may be booked though BASS outlets on 131246 or online at www.bass.net.au The show plays 13 July at 1.00pm and 6.30pm; 14 July at 10.00am and 12.30pm and 15 July at 10.00am and 12.30pm. Masks are required at all performances.