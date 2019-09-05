Student Production Of Patricia Cornelius' LOVE Comes To The Little Theatre

Annie and Tanya meet in prison. They love each other. Annie and Lorenzo meet while Tanya is in prison. They love each other. Tanya and Lorenzo meet after she gets out. Annie loves them both.

In the era of Howard's government, f*gstags, and double denim, what and how do you love when the world has decided you don't deserve it?

"The moment I saw you, I reckon, that very second,

that's when, I knew it then ..."

This is a must-see three-night run, so book your tickets now to watch a talented trio of student actors tackle challenging and thought-provoking themes of love.

CAST: Arran Beattie, Lilli Cheyne and Jean Louise Collins

WARNING: FOR MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY

Contains scenes depicting drug use, violence, sexual acts and strong language.

Further information from The Theatre Guild Student Society via uatgstudentsociety@gmail.com

TICKET PRICES: ALL TICKETS $15

Online: www.trybooking.com/BAKOZ(fee applies)

Tickets at the door subject to availability

Please allow extra time for parking on nights when there is an event at Adelaide Oval.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You