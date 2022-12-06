Stefanie Rummel's CHANSONS: PIAF, BREL & ME to be Presented at The Adelaide Fringe Winter 2023

Chansons: Piaf, Brel & Me - Musical Cabaret about France by the multi-award-winning singer, Stefanie Rummel is coming to the Adelaide Fringe.

Bienvenue to Chansons, the musical intercultural show which offers-up soul-touching stories and songs about life, joy & passion as seen in theatres and cabarets in France, Germany, Iceland, Finland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

CHANSONS live at the Adelaide Fringe 2023:

17, 20.-22 Feb: 6:00; 18,-19 Feb: 4:30; 25.-26 Feb: 4:20; 28 Feb, 1 Mar: 8:30 at

The Garage International @ Adelaide Town (Entrance via Pirie St or Paul Kelly Lane)

Adelaide Fringe Tickets: 1300621255 - https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix

Watch the TRAILER

Watch the TRAILER

https://chansons.show

https://www.stefanierummel.com/



Chansons means simply "songs" but when in the hands of cabaret chanteuse Stefanie Rummel, Chansons means so much more! The international songstress offers stunning interpretations of Jacques Brel classics including 'Ne me quitte pas' and mesmerizing takes on Edith Piaf's 'Padam, Padam' and 'Milord.'

Audiences in Germany, France, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and the United States, described Chansons as a 'heart-connecting experience'. Accompanied by recordings of pianists such as Bogdan Pielanu, Tom Schlueter and Bob Egan, Mrs. Rummel weaves alluring tales of France and "the French way." Stefanie relates inspiring stories about German, French and international perspectives and cultures. Don't worry if you don't speak French, the songs touch universal moments and everything else is presented in English.

Stefanie Rummel

has been celebrated for her work: Global Music Award (Silver Medal); Intercontinental Music Award 2022 (Finalist - Best Vocal Performance); German Rock & Pop Award 2021 (1st, 2x2, 2x.3 place); plus, acclaimed appearances at Reykjavik Fringe Festival; Living Records Festival; Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in 2023 at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, to name a few. https://chansons.show/

The multi-award-winning singer and musical theater actress Stefanie Rummel has won (or been a finalist) in various national and television singing competitions. Most recently she received 5 awards for her work with Chansons. 1st Best Chansons, 2nd. Best Music Video, 2nd Best Composer, 3rd Best Musical & Best Folk Song.

Stefanie Rummel has lived in France, Germany and the USA and shares her intercultural experiences in her show Chansons. Songs from Paris to Hollywood - from "Piaf, Brel, Zaz & Me" are combined with very personal stories about the love of life. Chansons has been invited to festivals such as the Reykjavik Fringe Festival, Lathi Fringe Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Living Records Festival & Sydney Fringe, Adelaide Fringe... Stefanie Rummels' gala acts, one-woman-shows and musical cabarets have been performed in the US, UK, Norway, Iceland, France, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, etc. Her special quadruple acts "Song, Act, Tap & Magic" went on various tours, sang on cruise ships, variety shows and galas. The shows are performed in English, German and French, depending on where she is. As a vocal specialist and Estill Mentor Course Instructor, she gives master classes internationally and lectures on various vocal styles and their scientific insights. She performed in the musical "Nunsense" for 11 years, 7 of which she played Sister Hubert in the longest running "Nunsense" show in the world. She also appeared in musicals such as "Kiss me Kate", "Sweet Charity", "Jesus Christ Superstar". In 2021, she was nominated for "Producer of the Year" and "Theatermaker Choice" by Tony Award winner Ken Davenports' Theatermaker Studio. In 2022, she was nominated for "Best Player" and "Best Musical." https://stefanierummel.com/