St Jude's Players Perform SCARLETT O'HARA AT THE CRIMON PARROT

St Jude’s Players are performing Scarlett O’Hara at the Crimson Parrot, by David Williamson, and directed by Geoff Brittain.

Originally written with Caroline O’Connor in mind as Scarlett, David Williamson’s Scarlett O’Hara at the Crimson Parrot was first produced by The Melbourne Theatre Company in 2008 and starred O’Connor in the role. It became one of the most popular shows that year for the company.

St Jude’s Players in Adelaide, South Australia is producing this endearing play as its final show for 2023.

Scarlett O’Hara is in her thirties and lives with her protective mother. After a disastrous time in retail, Scarlett is now a waitress at the Crimson Parrot restaurant. Although she is good at making others like her, Scarlett has had little luck with her love life and has only borderline talent for waitressing.

Scarlett spends time watching old movies and fantasises about them all the time, including while at work. She spends her days quoting Bogie and Bacall, being harangued by her colleagues or being browbeaten by her mother. To escape her own life, Scarlett drifts deeper into her reveries of Clark Gable, Errol Flynn and Humphrey Bogart. In her daydreams, she takes her place as the heroine in each of their movies.

Movie projection plays a big part in the production values of this show, with St Jude’s Players making the company’s first use of its new projector. Audiences will be captivated as they watch Scarlett and her restaurant coworkers become part of what’s happening on screen as well as on stage.

Cast for St Jude’s Players’ final 2023 production includes Kate van der Horst as Scarlett, Rhonda Grill as Maureen, Josh van’t Padje as Steve, Simon Lancione as Gary, Harry Dewar as Gordon, Amanda Grifsas as Shelley and Adam Schultz as Alan.

Venue is St Jude’s Hall, 444 Brighton Road, Brighton. Thursday 9th-Friday 10th November at 7.30 pm. Saturday 11th November at 2.00pm. Thursday 16th -Friday 17th November at 7.30pm. Saturday 18th November at 2.00pm.

Bookings from October 19.