Shows Announced For DreamBIG Children's Festival 2021

Circus performers will teach kids about Mozart and a best-selling picture book will come to life on stage as part of two exciting family shows announced today for Adelaide Festival Centre's DreamBIG Children's Festival 2021.

Straight from the score and onto the stage, classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be re-invented as a tumbling and twirling acrobat for the Adelaide premiere of Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus in the Dunstan Playhouse from May 22 to 23.

Featuring Australian contemporary circus troupe Circa's daredevil artists and a live accordionist, the show will bring Mozart's music to life in a wonder-filled hour of physical comedy designed to amaze audiences of all ages.

Families can also look forward to Magic Beach, an adventurous new production based on the much-loved book by prolific Australian children's author Alison Lester and adapted by award-winning Adelaide playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer.

Produced by the team behind popular theatrical delights The Gruffalo and the Treehouse series, Magic Beach is a celebration of the power of the imagination and the differences that make every child special. The show will appear in Adelaide Festival Centre's Dunstan Playhouse on May 29 and Port Lincoln's Nautilus Theatre from June 1 to 2.

DreamBIG Children's Festival Creative Producer Susannah Sweeney said she was delighted to give families a sneak peek of what to expect from next year's festival when it is held at Adelaide Festival Centre from May 19 to 29:

"Our theme for DreamBIG 2021 is 'Be Curious', and these thrilling new shows will embrace this by engaging children's minds and helping them develop their curiosity and empathy. We can't wait to reconnect with our audiences and celebrate all that live performances have to offer, which is why it's so exciting to reveal these shows ahead of our full program launch in February."

Today's announcement follows recent news that Windmill Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Creation Creation for DreamBIG Children's Festival 2021. Creation Creation will feature two artists building, battling and brawling their way through the mysteries of the universe in Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre from May 22 to 23.

DreamBIG Children's Festival 2021 also features a schools program with more than 50 educational shows, events and workshops available for student group bookings at https://schools.dreambigfestival.com.au.