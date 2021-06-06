Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the Kanneh-Mason Family Reschedule Australian Tour

Due to ongoing international border restrictions, Sheku Kanneh-Mason & The Kanneh-Mason Family's Australian performances in August 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

Instead, the tour will take place in August 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour Dates:

Thurs 4th August Perth Perth Concert Hall

Sun 7th August Adelaide Her Majesty's Theatre

Tues 9th August Sydney The Concourse, Chatswood

Thurs 11th August Sydney City Recital Hall

Thurs 18th August Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

Sat 10th August Melbourne Hamer Hall, Arts Centre

Sheku Kanneh-Mason shot to global fame after his mesmerising performance at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

The winner of the BBC Young Musician award in 2016, and the first cellist in history to reach the top 10 of the UK album charts, Sheku is also one of seven siblings, all extraordinary instrumentalists, who have been described by Simon Cowell as the world's most talented family.

On this, the first Australian tour by Sheku and the Kanneh-Masons, he will be joined by his sister Isata, now one of Britain's leading young pianists, in a performance of greatly loved sonatas for cello and piano, and, in the second half of the program, by the entire family. The program will feature works by Chopin, Rachmaninov, Saint-Saëns, Fauré, Tchaikovsky and other popular composers.

The Kanneh-Masons are Isata, 23 (piano), Braimah, 22 (violin), Sheku, 21 (cello), Konya, 19 (piano and violin), Jeneba, 17 (piano and cello), Aminita, 14 (violin and piano), and Mariatu, 10 (cello and piano).

Sheku plays an Antonius and Hieronymus Amati cello c. 1610, kindly on loan from a private collection.

The Kannah-Masons - http://www.kannehmasons.com/

Sheku Kannah-Mason - https://shekukannehmason.com/

Isata Kannah-Mason - https://www.isatakannehmason.com/



All tour details at Andrew McKinnon Presentations www.amck.com.au