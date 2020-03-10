SKYLIGHT Comes to Holden Street Theatres

Adelaide theatre company Verendus Theatrical are back at the Holden Street Theatres with their latest production, the South Australian premiere of David Hare's "SKYLIGHT" .

On a chilly night in a North West London flat, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis receives an unexpected visit from Tom Sergeant, Kyra's one-time boss and long-time lover. After the painful (and unresolved) dissolution of Tom and Kyra's relationship, the pair have pulled away from each other physically, emotionally, and ideologically, as Tom continues to focus on his business ventures and Kyra gives her time to teaching the underprivileged. Tom and Kyra grapple with each other, moving between tender passion and vicious political polemics, as the night darkens and the lines between past and present begin to blur.



Skylight is a complex, thought-provoking, and remarkably timeless drama about power, politics and passion.

Winner of the 1996 Olivier Award for Play of the Year and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, 'SKYLIGHT' presents a dynamic display of wit and words - as Tom and Kyra battle their way through one emotional evening of their lives.

Director Tim Williams says, "I'm a big fan of David Hare's writing and Skylight is a cracking script - full of verbal sparring as each character presents their conflicting political and personal agendas. As good as the drama is, there a several light hearted moments too - it will be a great evening of theatre. I'm lucky to have a great cast to work with - Alicia Zorkovic and Brant Eustice are among the best actors in Adelaide - and their skill at building great characters is excellent.."

Verendus Theatrical established itself four years ago with producing shows for the Adelaide Fringe at the Stirling Community Theatre - and co-producing (with Deadset Theatre Company) "Puberty Blues" - originally staged at Holden Street Theatres. Last year they produced Yasmina Rezas "ART" - to critical and public acclaim.

"We're delighted to be back at Holden Street Theatres" says Williams "The whole team here are massively helpful and encouraging - and the space is excellent - allowing the audience to be close to the stage really provides a great intimacy - it's almost like you're in Kyras flat!"

Cast and Creatives: Directed by Tim Williams and featuring Alicia Zorkovic as Kyra, Brant Eustice as Tom and Jackson Barnard as Edward.

When: Thursday March 26 to Saturday April 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday 29 March at 2pm.

Where: Holden Street Theatres - The Studio, 34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh (next to Coopers Stadium) PARKING AVAILABLE

Tickets: $25.00 Full / $19.00 Concession / $19 Group Concession (6+)

Purchase tickets online at www.holdenstreettheatres.com or call 08 8225 8888. Tickets at the door subject to availability.





