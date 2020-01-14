SH!T THEATRE DRINK RUM WITH EXPATS Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Winner of Holden Street Theatres' Edinburgh Fringe Award for 2019, Sh!t Theatre make their Adelaide debut with their multi-award-winning show, Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum with Expats playing in The Studio at Holden Street from 11 February to 15 March as part of the 2020 Adelaide Fringe (suitable for ages 18+).

Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum With Expats: a show about home, nationhood and Europe - who is being let in, and who is being kept out. Expect a live dog, live rum, live sea shanties and a solid amount of holiday snaps (research).The show made it into the top ten in Time Out's (UK) top theatre shows for 2019 and was one of The Guardian's Readers' Favourite Shows for 2019.

Sh!t Theatre's best show so far mixes rum-soaked hedonism (free shots!) with an intense look at migration, corruption in Malta and the horrific realities that British expats choose to ignore. Time Out

Because they're so charming and properly funny, and their shows are so well knitted together, they get their audience to a place where we really engage with things we wouldn't otherwise. Fiona Simpson The Guardian

Written and performed by Rebecca Biscuit (Becca) and Louise Mothersole (Lou) the show is set in the Brexit year when a Maltese mate invites Becca and Louise out to her island paradise for the Valletta European Capital of Culture - and, as British citizens, their last European Capital of Culture. As 'Lads' on tour, Becca and Lou are paid an inflated fee to make a show about expats, for an audience of expats. To be performed at Malta's The Pub (renowned expat drinking hole and death place of acting legend Oliver Reed). Easy enough?

All Becca and Louise had to do was listen to why these expats chose to leave the UK, find out what they think about Brexit - and sing it all back to them. As well, Sh!t Theatre love pubs. But while they're there, Malta becomes inexorably linked with the question of what it is to be European.

As the UK tries to leave the EU, Sh!t Theatre return each day to The Pub to try and keep their show on topic. At the same time, Malta is dealing with boats of migrants off shore every day, the government sale of EU passports, and a journalist killed in a car bomb attack for looking into passport corruption. From their small island in the sea (aka UK) to another small island in the sea, Sh!t Theatre found mystery and murder in the fight to be European.

So, best just to keep their heads down and drink like Ollie Reed. Do the show, take the money, and run!

Sh!t Theatre are Rebecca Biscuit and Louise Mothersole. They were winners of the Total Theatre Best Emerging Company Award in 2013 as well as the Arches Brick Award for their show JSA (Job Seekers Anonymous). In 2014, Guinea Pigs on Trial was shortlisted for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award. Their sold-out 2015 show Women's Hour was one of the Telegraph's 'Best Five Plays to see in Edinburgh', and won the Editors' Award in Three Weeks. Letters to Windsor House won a Fringe First and was Time Out's 'Top Ten Theatre of 2016'. It was published by Oberon Books, along with their 2017 show DollyWould which was one of the Guardian 'Top 10 Picks Ed Fringe 2018', won a Brighton Touring Award, was nominated for an Offie and has just finished a two year tour with shows in Australia. Becca and Lou are Associate Artists at the Bush Theatre and CPT. They fucking love Dolly Parton.

Co-commissioned by: South Street Arts, Camden People's Theatre. Supported by Jackson's Lane, Bush Theatre & ARC Stockton.

Tickets are priced from $18.00 - $28.00 and may be purchased through FringeTix or www.holdenstreettheatres.com







