SCHOOL OF ROCK Adelaide Tickets On Sale Today

Tune your air guitar and raise your rock salute, Adelaide! Tickets are now on sale for Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit musical School of Rock, premiering at Adelaide Festival Centre from March 20, 2020.

Since opening on Broadway to critical acclaim in 2015, School of Rock has been seen by millions, playing to packed houses across the globe. It has smashed box office records, garnered rave reviews, earned four Tony nominations, and won both the 2017 Oliver for Outstanding Achievement in Music and the 2017 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

This unstoppable Australian production has already thrilled audiences in Melbourne, China, South Korea, Brisbane and Auckland. The Adelaide season will be led by the extraordinary Joe Kosky playing Dewey Finn and Helpmann Award winner Amy Lehpamer playing school principal Rosalie Mullins.

Based on the hit film starring Jack Black, School of Rock the Musical follows dropout Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who tries to earn some extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. But Dewey isn't going to teach his straight-laced students algebra or arithmetic, oh no. These kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock 'n' roll band of all time.

With a new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber featuring 14 original songs, lyrics by three-time Tony nominee Glenn Slater, book by Downton Abbey's Oscar and Emmy winning Julian Fellowes, School of Rock is a musical, a live concert and a night out at the theatre you will never forget!

The adult cast bring together some of Australia's most celebrated musical theatre stars, including Adelaide's own Nadia Komazec playing Ned's girlfriend Patty Di Marco. They are joined on stage by an extraordinarily talented cast of musical prodigies, aged nine to 13 years of age, to deliver a hilarious and heart-warming night at the theatre that that delights and inspires in equal measure!

Stay tuned for further cast announcements for the Adelaide season.

School of Rock is set to 'Stick it to the Man' and blow the roof off Adelaide Festival Centre this March!





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You