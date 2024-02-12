SA Circus Centre's Youth Troupe Debuts BYPASS at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe This Month

Performances re on February 25th and March 3rd and 10th.

Feb. 12, 2024

SA Circus Centre's Youth Troupe Debuts BYPASS at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe This Month

SA Circus Centre’s Youth Troupe debuts their latest work BYPASS at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe. Catch the spectacle at The Peacock, located within Gluttony at Rymill Park, on February 25th and March 3rd and 10th.  Witness the awe-inspiring talents of South Australia’s brilliant young acrobats, who have trained at Adelaide’s leading circus facility for aspiring performers. 

BYPASS takes you on an evocative journey through the complexities of human nature and the intrinsic need to participate in a collective. Prepare to be mesmerized by a thought-provoking spectacle of acrobatic humans that challenges you to question why, despite the benefits of the group, so many individuals yearn to be different.

As you step into the world of BYPASS, be prepared to question, reflect, and marvel at the intricacies of the human experience, navigating a profound internal struggle to find belonging. This show raises questions about the balance between the safety and security of conformity and the desire for individual expression. 

South Australian Circus Centre’s Performance Troupe is part of SACC’s Artist Development Program and is run under the guidance of Artistic Director Joshua Hoare, Associate Director Meredith Kitchen and Artist Development Coordinator Marina Gellman. As well as producing high quality public productions, over 70 students a week train and are mentored by the specialty trainers in this elite program.

Director of BYPASS Marina Gellman says “Prepare to be amazed by South Australia’s leading youth circus ensemble as they climb, dive and flip through the air. Expect human pyramids, juggling, hula hoops and more backflips than you could imagine. These talented performers will leave you on the edge of your seat with their circus skills, artistry, trust and teamwork. Enter the world of BYPASS as we explore the longing to be a part of the system with the simultaneous urge to stand out. BYPASS by the SA Circus Centre is an incredible display of what is possible when we reimagine the impossible, a family friendly show for all“

SACC’s Youth Troupe were Adelaide Fringe Award Winners in 2023 for Best Circus.




