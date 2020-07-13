Round One of 2020 Regional Arts Fund Community Grants Announced

Round one of the 2020 Regional Arts Fund Community Grants has been announced!

46 projects from Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia will share $669,000 of funding.

Applications were submitted before the COVID-19 restrictions came into place, and applicants have been supported to re-shape their projects to fit within the new restrictions.

Regional Arts Fund Objectives

To encourage and support sustainable economic, social and cultural development in regional communities;

To develop partnerships and networks which leverage support for projects and encourage ongoing collaboration;

To develop audiences and broaden community engagement with the arts; and

To increase employment, professional development opportunities and profile of regional and remote artists.

Regional Arts Australia played a vital role in the establishment of the Regional Arts Fund (RAF) in 1996 and, with its member organisations, has managed the fund since 2001 on behalf of the Australian Government.

The initial agreement commenced in 2001 with a grant of $10.1 million. In 2004 the funding pool was increased to $16.1 million and reduced to $11.8 million in 2008. In 2012, the total value of the Fund was $12.5 million over the four-year agreement. In July 2016 RAA signed a new Commonwealth Grant Agreement of $3,371,000 annually over the next four years.

For more information about the Regional Arts Fund, including full list of funded projects, visit: www.regionalarts.com.au for details.

