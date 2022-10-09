Review: THE ELF ON A SHELF MUST DIE AND CHEATERS at Holden Street Theatres

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Sunday 9th October 2022.



Actually Acting Youth Theatre, a new branch of the school, is presenting its first performances, two one-act plays for young people by Don Zolidis, a Christmas-themed comedy, The Elf on a Shelf Must Die, and a schoolroom drama, Cheaters. Both feature quite large ensembles, fourteen in The Elf on a Shelf Must Die, and sixteen in Cheaters. The school's productions divide participants into two age groups. The first play is for those aged 10 to 14, and the second is for those aged 14 to 18. They are rehearsed and performed in only seven days once auditions and an initial read-through have been completed.



The Actually Acting school is run by Artistic Director, Alicia Zorkovic, who directed the first of the two plays, with RubinA directing the second. Paola Lagos was responsible for the costumes, the numerous elves' costumes would have kept her busy, and Richard Parkhill, who seems to be everywhere at once, designed and operated the lighting and sound, with the assistance of 14-year-old newcomer to theatre technician work, Harry Ferguson.





The Elf on a Shelf Must Die.



Sammy and Mook are not happy when their parent's give them Pip, an Elf on the Shelf. They know that he is watching them, and will be telling Father Christmas if they are being naughty. As the sisters are prone to quarrelling and fighting, they know that the Xbox that they were hoping for is looking less likely all the time.



When Sammy accidentally kills Pip, they try to find a way to resurrect the little nuisance, before Santa Claus finds out. Can they fix him, replace him, or simply dispose of his remains? What will be the consequences of any of these actions? Can their friend help, or will her own elf, Buttons, cause problems for them all? What is going on in K-Mart? Who are the members of the Resistance? What do Mum and Dad know?



Rain Chen and Sophie Hrstich, are the siblings, Sammy and Mook, and Benji Lagos plays Pip, the Elf. A lot of the laughs come from the script but far more come from all of the physical business, starting with poor Pip's remains being continually tossed around, giving Benji Lagos a challenge to remain limp and play dead, no matter what contorted heap he is left in. Then there are the fights between the sisters, and between others, and a noisy battle, a general melee with toy swords, bows and arrows, and water rifles. The participants loved it.



There was enormous enthusiasm and energy, and plenty of opportunity for everybody to play larger-than-life characters. The audience responded with regular bursts of laughter, and plenty of applause. Well done!





Cheaters.



The whole class will be failed if the person who cheated on a test doesn't confess. The two teachers and the Principal have made their ruling. They say that they know who cheated, but want a confession. The class must discover the identity of the culprit, but things are not as straightforward as they first appear.



The class is soon divided, working against one another to solve the mystery. They turn on each other, accusations flying back and forth, and bullying takes over. Anger, conflict, and frustration grow. The teachers separate students, taking them one at a time for intensive interrogation. They are bigger bullies than the students. Something strange is going on and there are ulterior motives afoot.



This is very much an ensemble piece in which all of the characters have equal billing, each one having their moments of prominence. It also brings up many issues, aside from bullying in schools. Students' rights are ignored, and privacy is invaded by those in authority.



There was good work by all of the performers in this second production, each strongly supporting the others to create a coherent and thought-provoking production. Congratulations to everybody.



This was a very good start for the Actually Acting Youth Theatre and, who knows where it will lead for these young folk. Every famous actor started at the beginning, and this school can take them through to adult classes, too. Best of all, everybody had fun, and the audience had an enjoyable time at the theatre.