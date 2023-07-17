Review: ANTOINE BOYER AND YEORE KIM WITH SPECIAL GUEST KATHLEEN HALLORAN – ADELAIDE GUITAR FESTIVA at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Sunday 16th July 2023.



Antoine Boyer and Yeore Kim were preceded by Kathleen Halloran who began her set, in what was her first solo show, with an impressive instrumental version of the Beatles song, While My Guitar Gently Weeps. She then presented a series of original songs, and covers of artists she admires, only returning to an instrumental for the closing number. Her own songs were, Cost of Living, Find Me Again, and Be Free, each showing off both her writing skills, and her voice, to good advantage.



She has played in the band for Kate Ceberano for some years, and sang her number, So Far From Home, from the Kensal Road album, in tribute. Choir Girl, by Cold Chisel’s Ian Moss was another cover that she included, every number showing further facets of her playing and singing.



She used a looping pedal extensively during her performance to add to the harmonic and rhythmic content. Those of us who were composing electronic music before computers and electronic gadgets will remember that this is a reference to the fact that we used loops of magnetic recording tape of varying lengths. Ah, the good old days.



To end her set, she turned to the Dire Straits number, Sultans of Swing, presented as a driving instrumental. This big finish drew enormous applause, and her solo career is off to a flying start.



Antoine Boyer opened the second half with two solos, his own number, Arabesque, and another, the title of which I didn’t catch, that together showed his mastery of the instrument. His feeling for Gypsy Jazz, or Jazz Manouche, was impressive, and his other influences added to his performances. The Selmer-Maccaferri style of gypsy guitar, which he played for most of the concert, is recognised by the D shaped or, in this case, oval sound hole. His fingers flew over the neck of the guitar at lightning speed



He was then joined by Yeore Kim, presenting the rest of the concert as a guitar and harmonica duo, beginning with Under Paris Skies. It was immediately obvious that they had an amazing rapport and shared love for the music.



Charlie Haden’s Our Spanish Love Song was next, gently swinging, followed by an extended and convoluted introduction that eventually resolved into Autumn Leaves. Another of his compositions followed, which I think was called Ma Belle, with him switching for this number to a guitar that he had just acquired from the highly respected local luthier, Jim Redgate.



The Beatles song, Blackbird, was given a jazz treatment next, and another of his own compositions followed, then yet another whose title I didn’t catch. The absence of programmes makes it a little difficult for critics. Ennio Morricone’s Playing Love , and another that I didn’t catch, and then came the encores, finishing with Somewhere, Over the Rainbow. Having overrun by a full half-hour, that was followed by a hasty exit and a very mad dash to the next venue, where Paco Lara was due to start.



Boyer is a master of his music, based in, but not limited to gypsy jazz. He is also classically trained, and he brings in several other influences, resulting in a very diverse concert. Forming a duo with Kim was a touch of genius.



The chromatic harmonica has had a few great masters over the years whose names spring quickly to mind, including Larry Adler, Max Geldray, Tommy Reilly and, of course, the great Belgian jazz player, ‘Toots’ Thielemans. Yeore Kim can be added to that list.



Let’s hope that they visit Australia again soon.



Photography, Claudio Raschella.