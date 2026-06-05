Review: 2026 VARIETY GALA – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2026 at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

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Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Thursday 4th June.



The Cabaret Festival 2026 Variety Gala is a one-night-only event that introduces snippets of some of the performances that will be happening over the next two weeks, and the glittering evening was presented by the irrepressible, outrageous, and impossibly talented Artistic Director, Reuben Kaye, who added touches of his own anarchical mayhem between the acts. It all began, though, with a humorous Welcome to Country by Uncle Mickey O’Brien before Reuben Kaye exploded onto the stage and whipped the audience into a frenzy.



If Burlesque is your thing, the first act was a cheeky performance by Bettie Bombshell, and you can see more in Bettie Bombshell – A Night of Burlesque.



American, Dylan Adler, was next, from his show Haus of Dy-Lan, with a very funny introduction to his comical song about being a gay Asian touring a show in the Southern states, accompanying himself at the piano



Iranian, Tara Tiba, is performing in OMID, drawing on Persian music and poetry and influences from jazz and Latin music. She sang a fascinating interpretation of Fly Me to the Moon, in her own language, which drew plenty of applause.



Frankie McNair, who appears in Frankie McNair & Isaac Haigh - The Booth Variety Spectacular & Formal Apology Hour!, was next, with a raucously funny introduction to a comical striptease.



To close the first half, Mahalia Barnes, who is appearing in What's The Buzz?, and Mahalia Barnes Sings The Rose, sang a powerful version of the title number, The Rose, which was written by Amanda McBroom who came to our Cabaret Festival some years back.



After the lengthy interval, Javon King, who is also appearing in What's The Buzz?, featuring the songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, the tour that didn’t make it here because of renovations to the theatre, sang Judas’s song, Heaven on Their Minds. The show has the entire cast, singing the songs and revealing all of the backstage gossip.



Em Rusciano’s show is Addicted to Love, and she joked her way through a risqué introduction to a performance of the title song, Robert Palmer’s Addicted to love.



Vidya Makan is appearing in Light, a work in progress exploring South Asian Australian experience, from which she sang one of the numbers, displaying an impressive voice and vocal range.



Ursula Yovich is presenting an evening telling the story and performing the songs of Nina Simone. She sang a beautiful version of Four Women, to enormous applause, and was then presented with the 2026 Cabaret Idol Award by Reuben Kaye, to even more applause and cheering.



Gillian Cosgriff, from her show, There is Nothing Like a Game, created a fun variation of the old Price is Right show, with a few members of the audience participating on stage, and the audience singing along on Lou Bega’s Mambo No. 5 (A little bit of Monica in my life…).



During the evening, Kaye borrowed a few costumes from past performers, including that of Ursula Martinez, famed for her Burlesque act, Hanky Panky. I won’t go into details. If you know, you know. Suffice to say, it drew vast laughter.



Baylie Carson, who was awarded the Frank Ford Commission, presents the show, Baylie Carson is Handsome-Ish, delivering a powerhouse number from the show.



Kaye then launched into a brief rendition of Mad World, but everything has an end and the finale came too quickly, with the entire cast back on stage singing Burning Down the House, with the audience clapping along, slipping into applause and a standing ovation.



Don’t forget that Doctor Trevor Jones – Piano Man performs in the Quartet Bar from 9:30 until late every night.



Photography, Claudio Raschella.

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