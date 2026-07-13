COMEBACK Festival to Launch at Goodwood Theatre & Studios in Adelaide

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This August, Goodwood Theatre & Studios invites audiences to experience theatre differently with the launch of COMEBACK Festival 2026, a new festival where audiences are invited to see two shows in one night, enjoy a home-cooked meal and drink, and connect through conversation in a shared theatrical experience. The event will run 13-30 August 2026 at Goodwood Theatre & Studios.

Running across three curated weeks in August 2026, COMEBACK reimagines the traditional theatre-going experience as something immersive, social, and deeply human. More than simply seeing a show, audiences are encouraged to settle in for an evening of storytelling, reflection, and connection – sharing supper and drinks between performances while engaging in conversations sparked by the work.

These are productions that have already captivated audiences, award-winning works, sold-out seasons, and unforgettable performances that deserve a second life. COMEBACK exists to celebrate exceptional independent theatre and bring it back to the stage for new audiences to discover.

"COMEBACK was born from a simple idea: if a production has moved audiences, sparked conversations and demonstrated artistic excellence, why should its journey end after a single season? This festival gives artists the support to return, grow and reach new audiences."– Simone Avramidis, Artistic Director - Goodwood Theatre & Studios

Week One: Tender, Powerful & Deeply Felt

The festival opens with an emotionally rich pairing featuring Wilde & Darling Productions Goddess Era alongside Alix Kuijpers’ i know the end.

Goddess Era draws inspiration from women of Ancient Greek mythology in a haunting and emotionally resonant exploration of identity, power, and womanhood. Paired with I Know the End, Alix Kuijpers’ award-winning queer coming-of-age dance theatre work exploring intimacy and connection, audiences are invited into a deeply tender evening that lingers long after the curtain falls.

This is a week for feeling deeply and one audience won’t regret experiencing.

Week Two: Playful, Bold & Unexpected

Week two shifts’ gears with an energetic and immersive double bill. Danielle Lim and Sam Lau, present an adaptation of Bang On The Nerve: A Modern Asian-Australian Adaptation, originally written by Van Badman, paired with Zero Theatre’s Have Sex With Me, Please.

Expect laughter, surprise, and audience participation as the evening embraces playfulness, intimacy, and bold theatricality.

With supper and drinks shared between performances, audiences become part of the action in a vibrant and unforgettable night out.

Week Three: Experimental, Fresh & Fearlessly Honest

Closing the festival is a beautifully fresh and thought-provoking week featuring Deus Ex Femina’s All the Things I Couldn’t Say and Billie-Rose Russell in partnership with Dead Darling Theatre presenting All Grown Up (but not really).

This final week celebrates emerging voices and fearless storytelling offering audiences a moving and memorable conclusion to the COMEBACK season.

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