OUR MOB Reveals 20th Anniversary Program and 2026 Award Winners

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In celebration of OUR MOB's milestone 20th anniversary, Adelaide Festival Centre will present BIGGEST MOB from July - October, featuring theatre performances, literary programs, a free family day, multiple exhibitions and more.

BIGGEST MOB, Adelaide Festival Centre's largest First Nations program to date, was announced at the OUR MOB awards ceremony last night, where Jackie Saunders was awarded the $5000 Don Dunstan Foundation Emerging Artist Prize.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “Congratulations to the artists exhibiting in OUR MOB 2026, who join hundreds of contemporary First Nations artists from across South Australia who have taken part in OUR MOB over the past 20 years. We are proud to mark the significance of this 20th anniversary by presenting BIGGEST MOB featuring over 150 artists, speakers, thinkers and creatives from across the country.”

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations patrons can enjoy a number of performances and events including BIGGEST MOB Family Day, a free event at Adelaide Festival Centre, featuring local teen DJ Angel on the decks, handmade goods from local First Nations artists and makers at the Next Gen Mob Market, plus workshops, face painters, and more. BIGGEST MOB Family Day will be headlined by acclaimed First Nations band Mulga Bore Hard Rock, six young family members from the Northern Territory, who opened for KISS on their recent Australian tour.

Exhibitions on display as part of BIGGEST MOB include Connected by Wilay Designs - a collaborative exhibition in Artspace, As Long As We Weave by Carly Tarkari Dodd in the Adelaide Railway Station Historic Phone Booths and UV Songlines: Illuminating Young Stories. Much loved literary programs OUR WORDS, OUR YOUNG WORDS along with poetry exhibition, defi-Nations also return.

In Space Theatre from 24 July – 8 August, State Theatre Company's Logan St from Kaurna and Narungga theatre-maker Jacob Boehme, is a tale that honours the spirit of resistance, and the enduring strength of Boehme's female ancestors.

Adelaide Festival Centre First Nations Programming Executive Celia Coulthard: “OUR MOB is deeply valued and keenly anticipated each year by artists, community and the wider arts sector and we are delighted to celebrate the biggest year yet! Equally exciting are the programs and events setting our venues a buzz all the way till 4 October. It's a 'Blak out' of all our exhibitions spaces with BIGGEST MOB of activity for everyone!”

2026 OUR MOB award winners include; Joshua Leigh Abdulla ($3000 Trevor Nickolls Art Prize), Minya Weenas and Ines Horvat (Trevor Nickolls OUR YOUNG MOB award), Aunty Michelle Jacqueline-Furr ($1500 Country Arts SA Regional Emerging Artist Professional Development Award), Zayne Thompson (new Country Arts SA OUR YOUNG MOB award), Jarli ($2000 Ku Arts Award honouring the founding Chair Inawintji Williamson) and Anna Dowling (inaugural Adelaide Central School of Art OUR MOB award.)

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