Reuben Kaye Announced As Artistic Director Of Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2027

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Reuben Kaye will return to the role of Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director in 2027 following an electrifying debut program this year, which has already seen sold-out shows, five-star reviews and standing ovations across its first two weeks.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2026 continues at Adelaide Festival Centre until June 21.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Reuben Kaye: “Adelaide Cabaret Festival truly encapsulates all that cabaret can be: loud, brash, political, engaged, sexy, emotional, intimate and grandiose. I am so thrilled to be returning in 2027 to once again pack Adelaide Festival Centre full of the most chaotic, talented, devious, diverse, wild and brilliant performers I can pull from every corner of the globe.”

The final week will not disappoint with world-class musicians, burlesque artists and comedians to come. In Festival Theatre, powerhouse vocalist Casey Donovan pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in a one night only Adelaide exclusive, and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox perform iconic pop tracks as you’ve never heard them before for The Future is Vintage tour. In Dunstan Playhouse, national treasure Vince Jones celebrates 50 years of music, and Monsieur Camembert reimagine the great works of Leonard Cohen in Cohen Noir.

Space Theatre comes alive with renowned Cuban trumpet player Lazaro Numa & Sabor a Cuba, Miss Burlesque Australia Bettie Bombshell, and Homecoming, a reunion of Class of Cabaret alumni featuring MC Alex De Porteous. In Banquet Room, audiences can look forward to rock icon Sarah McLeod, the cockiest woman in comedy Jordan Gray and celebrate the cabaret stars of the future with Class of Cabaret.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “In his debut program Reuben Kaye has brought us a delicious revolution showcasing the full breadth of cabaret. We look forward to celebrating this spectacular debut in the final week of the 2026 Adelaide Cabaret Festival and cannot wait to see what he has in store for us next year.”

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