Restless Dance Theatre Celebrates Their 30th Anniversary This Month

South Australia's leading dance theatre company working with artists with and without disability are celebrating 30 years of creating original dance works with an evening of dance theatre, film and live music on Wednesday November 24 at The Lab, Adelaide with two performances at 6pm and 8pm.

This unique birthday celebration includes three works directed by Artistic Director Michelle Ryan with live performances of Correlation, Seeing Through Darkness and Exposed, combined to transform Adelaide's state-of-the-art performance venue, The Lab. Experience the work of videographer, Matt Byrne along with a delicately crafted digital display of the 30 year history of the company to a mesmerising score performed live by Emily Tulloch.

Artistic Director of Restless Dance Theatre Michelle Ryan remarked "Restless is an important part of the national arts ecology celebrating diversity on stage and showcasing the artistry of dancers with disability. I am honoured to be working with such incredible artists. I look forward to the longevity of the company as it continues to make great art and challenge and excite audiences."

Background on the three works:

Correlation, is a bold new dance theatre work, bringing together an exciting creative team including, Michelle Ryan, Sngkn Kim, (Korean Composer), Korean Music Project, 5 dancers from Light Sound Friends (Korean company) and 6 dancers from Restless. Restless is excited by the global collaboration melding two distinctive cultures and organisations. The dynamic working process is rich in possibilities and will leave a lasting legacy in both Korea and Australia.

Seeing Through Darkness is an evocative 17-minute dance work. The work, which premiered at the Art Gallery of South Australia, is inspired by the art works of French Expressionist, Georges Rouault. Alongside the work is an immersive lighting experience for all ages to enjoy. The creative team includes Geoff Cobham, one of Australia's most celebrated lighting designers and evocative music by Hilary Kleinig and Emily Tulloch.

Exposed reunites the successful Seeing Through Darkness creative team, with an emotional score by Hilary Kleinig and Emily Tulloch, sublime lighting by Geoff Cobham and a stunning cast of diverse Restless dancers. The work explores vulnerability, uncertainty and risk. In Exposed the breath is a metaphor for feeling threatened or safe, agitated or calm. The use of the sonic possibilities of the breath are explored as part of the audio and score.

Restless was established in 1991 by UK artist Sally Chance. Sally provided a rich space for the company to grow and excel. Since Michelle Ryan's arrival in 2013 as Artistic Director the company has presented works nationally and internationally in a festival context. The Restless programs now consist of:-

The Company - the core dancers are engaged in a professional capacity for all of the major works

Impulse - advanced training for up and coming dancers

Junction - ongoing training for dancers beyond the age of 26 years

Central - once a week, open access workshops for dancers with and without disability aged 15 - 26 years.

Links - once a week open access workshops for dancers with and without disability aged 8 - 15 years.

Restless invigorates, influences and diversifies dance by creating innovative and highly distinctive works of dance theatre. Restless is a place where diversity is celebrated and all artists thrive creatively, their work is loud, strong and original!

Date: Wednesday 24 November 6pm & 8pm

Tickets: On sale through Moshtix.com.au - all tickets $25 + booking fee

Venue: The Lab, 63 Light Square, Adelaide