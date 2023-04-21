Ramsay Art Prize 2023 Finalists Announced

The Art Gallery of South Australia today announced the twenty-seven finalists who have been selected for the Ramsay Art Prize 2023 - a $100,000 acquisitive prize for contemporary Australian artists under the age of forty. In this fourth iteration of the prize, the finalists are:

Abdul Abdullah (NSW) Carla Adams (WA) Badra Aji (VIC) Tom Blake (NSW/WA) Yuriyal Eric Bridgeman (QLD) Emma Buswell (WA) Jacobus Capone (WA) Sundari Carmody (SA) Ida Sophia (SA) Corban Clause Williams (WA) Henry Curchod (NSW) Sarah Drinan (NT) Zaachariaha Fielding (SA) Aidan Gageler (NSW) Olive Gill-Hille (WA) Pascale Giorgi (WA) Nadia HernÃ¡ndez (VIC) Alana Hunt (WA/NSW) Alfred Lowe (SA) Gian Manik (VIC) Daniel McKewen (QLD) Amy Perejuan-Capone (WA) Alison Puruntatameri (NT) JD Reforma (NSW) Teho Ropeyarn (QLD) Yasmin Smith (NSW) Katie West (WA)

More than 300 artists - from Tasmania to the Tiwi Islands - submitted entries for the Ramsay Art Prize 2023. This year's finalists were selected by a judging panel of contemporary art specialists comprised of Aaron Seeto, Director of the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Nusantara, Jakarta; Perth-based visual artist and creative producer Erin Coates; and Nici Cumpston OAM, AGSA's Artistic Director of Tarnanthi: Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art and Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art.

AGSA Director, Rhana Devenport ONZM, says, 'The Ramsay Art Prize offers a career-defining moment for artists under forty and has become an important platform within the visual art landscape in Australia. Thanks to the generosity of the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation, we are thrilled to offer one of the nation's most generous art prizes to celebrate the energy and dynamism of artistic practice in Australia right now.'

James & Diana Ramsay Foundation Executive Director, Kerry de Lorme, says, 'Since its inception in 2017, the Ramsay Art Prize has exhibited works of art from 68 artists, and in this fourth iteration we will see another 27 finalists added to this cohort. Being a finalist enables an artist to have their work displayed in a state art gallery and, with an average of 47,000 visitors to each Ramsay Art Prize exhibition, this provides a remarkable opportunity at a pivotal moment in an artist's career.'

South Australian Minister for the Arts, The Hon. Andrea Michaels MP says, 'Congratulations to all the finalists for this prestigious art prize. The Ramsay Art Prize recognises extraordinary contemporary Australian artists and supports them to take their career to new heights with the opportunity to have their work feature in an exhibition at one of our state's most loved and visited destinations.'

All works selected as finalists will be exhibited in a major exhibition at AGSA from 27 May until 27 August 2023. The winner will be judged from the exhibition and announced on Friday 26 May 2023. The winning work will be acquired into AGSA's collection, joining works by past prize winners Sarah Contos (2017), Vincent Namatjira (2019) and Kate Bohunnis (2021).

The Ramsay Art Prize 2023 finalist exhibition also includes a People's Choice Prize, supported by sponsor LK. The People's Choice Prize is a non-acquisitive cash prize of $15,000 chosen by public vote and announced on Friday 11 August.