RENFIELD Will Get World Premiere At Adelaide Fringe 2020

From the team behind Edfringe Sell-Out WW1 The Unknown Soldier, and thought-provoking Shakespeare adaptation Gratiano that garnered great reviews from critics and audience alike in Adelaide Fringe 2018, comes a brand new blood-sucking show Renfield: In the Shadow of the Vampire, presenting its world premiere at the Bakehouse theatre in March to Adelaide Fringe 2020.

The Moon is up, but is the path it lights the one that should be taken? In Dr Seward's Asylum Renfield is fighting his demons, looking for answers - just who is the voice that comes in the night to tell him that; 'He is coming, he is coming...' In this twisting tale based on the character from Bram Stoker's Dracula we get to explore our most basic of fears and ask ourselves; is it really mad to want to live forever?

The character of Renfield has always fascinated writer and performer Ross Ericson. A bug-eating lunatic he has a relationship to Dracula that is not fully explained, and it is this ambiguity that attracted Ericson to explore the character further and create a new story that explores not so much the meaning of life, but the meaning of death. Dark, funny and disturbing Renfield is the madman in all of us.

Ericson's play The Unknown Soldier officially sold out its run at Edfringe 2016 and he was nominated for an Off West End Award in London for his play Casualties. The Unknown Soldier, Casualties, Gratiano play-texts and his adaptation of Henry Fielding's Tom Jones are all published by Bloomsbury, Methuen Drama.

Bookings: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/renfield-in-the-shadow-of-the-vampire-af2020





